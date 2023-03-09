Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Model Home at Lakeview Estates in Lehi, Utah

New luxury community of just 52 homes features stunning architectural and interior design

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the Fairbanks Modern model home at Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates, an exclusive new neighborhood of only 52 homes within the Traverse Mountain master-planned community. The new Toll Brothers model home is now open for tours at the Lakeview Estates Sales Center located at 4551 North Solstice Drive in Lehi, Utah.



The highly anticipated Fairbanks Modern model home features distinctive architecture complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and modern design.

“Our newly opened Lakeview Estates model home serves as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home in a prime Lehi location,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “This professionally decorated model home is a must-see for home buyers in the area.

A second model home, the Ashton Farmhouse, is currently under construction and will be opening to the public later this summer.

Toll Brothers architectural designs are unmatched, featuring award-winning open concept floor plans ranging from 3,800 to 5,800+ total square feet with one or two stories, optional finished basements, 3 to 7 bedrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Homeowners will enjoy incredible mountain, lake, and city views in the highly regarded Traverse Mountain master-planned community. This luxury community also features resort-style onsite amenities with a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, seven parks, and hiking and biking trails.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates, as well as quick move-in homes in which home buyers still have the ability to choose interior design options for a new home delivery in the summer of 2023.

Home prices in the community start in the low $900,000s. For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the new model home at Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates, call 800-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

