Hair Conditioner Market Size to Attain Valuation of $10,472 Million by 2027 at 4.2% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in popularity of organic hair products, consumer preferences for hair treatments and masks, and need to protect hair from chemical-based products drive the growth of the global hair conditioner market. However, harmful effects, expensive nature of hair products, and presence of substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for natural and eco-friendly products and semi-solid hair conditioners present new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair conditioner market generated $8.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $10.47 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario

The demand for hair conditioners has increased considerably among consumers, due to major manufacturers, in collaboration with local players who are focusing and investing in the development of innovative products to broaden their geographical presence and customer base. Furthermore, players in the global market have a significant opportunity in Europe due to the region’s rapidly growing cosmetics industry.

The health and fitness are driving the growth in hair care product segments, particularly hair conditioner, as consumers become more health-conscious and seek out products that are better for them. As a consequence, consumers are seeking to embrace their natural hair, reducing their use of certain hair care products associated with heavy chemical use. As a result, many companies are incorporating consumer and environmental attributes into their hair conditioner brands.

An increase in demand for hair care products as a result of rising hair-related issues such as dry, frizzy, and dull hair as well as an increase in hair fall problems are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Specialized hair conditioners are in high demand. Color protect conditioner, for example, is designed for colored and chemically treated hair.

Hair textures differ from person to person, as do hair and scalp issues. Some people have damaged or dry hair, while others have breakage and hair fall issues. Many consumers are becoming aware of the potentially harmful effects of chemical ingredients found in various hair care products. As a result, the demand for organic and products containing natural ingredients is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

Based on type, the rinse-out segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including leave-in, deep, and others.

Based on end user, the women segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global hair conditioner market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including men and kids.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global hair conditioner market analyzed in the research include Estee Lauder Companies, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Henkel AG &Co. KGaA, Kao Group, Johnson & Johnson, Marico Limited, L’Oreal S.A., Oriflame Holding AG, Natura & Co., and Procter & Gamble (P&G).

