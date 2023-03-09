Coffee Vending Machine Market growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021 to 2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global coffee vending machines market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
A coffee vending machine dispenses hot coffee and other coffee beverages. Earlier variants included extras like cream and sugar along with instant or concentrated liquid coffee and hot or boiling water. Some contemporary coffee makers use ground drip coffee to make different coffee drinks like mochas and lattes, while others use a built-in grinder to make freshly ground coffee to order.
Market Dynamics
Global demand for coffee vending machines is rising as coffee consumption increases and smart kitchen gadgets become more widely adopted. One of the most popular drinks consumed worldwide is coffee. According to the International Coffee Organization, the top countries in the world in terms of per capita coffee consumption are Finland (12 kg), Norway (10 kg), Iceland (9 kg), Denmark (8.5 kg), and Sweden (8 kg). Since more than 150 years ago, Brazil has been the world's top producer of coffee; meanwhile, Italy imports over 8 million green coffee beans per year.
The expansion of coffee shops, businesses, and public knowledge of the advantages of coffee intake all contribute to the market's expansion over the projection period.
The market is extending owing to the strong increase in demand for automatic coffee makers. Recently, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-enabled smart coffee makers have become popular in the global marketplace. Using a smartphone, users can access and control smart coffee makers from anywhere in the house and offer commands.
Despite these benefits, the increased price of coffee machines and their maintenance may impede the market growth.
Segmentation Summary
By Application Segment
The commercial segment is likely to develop with a significant growth rate over the analysis period. The demand for the product in a commercial application is growing owing to the rising number of restaurants and cafes worldwide. Additionally, the rapidly expanding corporate sector will increase demand for coffee makers in the commercial sector. Throughout the projection period, the residential category is also likely to expand at a significant compound annual growth rate. Due to increased coffee consumption in the household, countries like the U.S. have a significant demand for home coffee makers.
By Operation Segment
The semi-automated segment is likely to dominate the global coffee vending machine industry in terms of revenue as they are more affordable due to the fact that they are less expensive than automated machines. Also, since a user can quickly create a cup of coffee, consumers are more inclined to like semi-automated devices.
By Payment Option
The cashless systems segment will grow at the highest rate in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic forbids cash transactions due to social distance, which changed the global trend towards cashless payments. Cashless coffee vending machines are convenient to use and suitable for offices that require coffee vending machines that are tailored to their preferences. Customers can effortlessly avoid any touch with cashless transactions, assuring optimum safety. Coffee vending machines that have cashless systems are popular in crowded offices.
Regional Analysis
Europe held a leading position in the global coffee vending machine industry due to the high per capita wealth and high coffee consumption in European nations. According to information provided by the European Coffee Federation, Germany consumed 0.367 million tonnes of green coffee and instant tea in 2018, making up 26% of the continent's total consumption.
Contrary, the Asia Pacific region is likely to have a lucrative growth rate. Japan imports a large amount of coffee and coffee-related products. Japan bought 6,751 green coffee beans (in thousands, 60-kg bags) during the 2020–2021 crop year, with Brazil supplying the most followed by Guatemala, Colombia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
Leading Competitors
The prominent companies in the global coffee vending machine market are:
Tameside Vending
Astra
Selecta
Azkoyen Group
Seaga
Bianchi Vending Group
Saeco
BUNN, Canteen
Rheavendors Group
Crane Merchandising Systems
NandW Global Vending
Dallmayr
MorVend
Express Vending
Luigi Lavazza
FAS International
Jofemar
Fresh Healthy Vending
Godrej Vending
Fuji Electric
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global coffee vending machine market segmentation focuses on Applications, Operation, Installation, Payment Options, and Region.
By Applications
Household
Commercial
By Operation
Semi-Automated
Fully Automated
By Installation
Floor Standing Coffee Vending Machine
Tabletop Coffee Vending Machine
By Payment Option
Cashless Systems
Credit Cards
Coin-operated
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & NZ
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Rest of Middle East & Africa
