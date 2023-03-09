30th Anniversary of Indspire Awards celebrates three decades of Indigenous achievement

/EIN News/ -- OHSWEKEN, Ontario, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire is pleased to announce that the much-anticipated 2023 Indspire Awards will have an even broader scope for celebration this year. This year’s event will not only honour twelve exceptional Indigenous achievers, but will also commemorate 30 years of Indigenous excellence, welcoming past Indspire Laureates to a generation-spanning event along with the 2023 Awards recipients.



The 2023 Indspire Awards will be celebrated during a star-studded gala on May 11, 2023, at the Edmonton Convention Centre in Edmonton, AB. It will feature live performances by acclaimed artists Aysanabee, Riit, and Notorious Cree, and dynamic public speaker Stan Wesley will be the Master of Ceremonies.

“The 2023 Indspire Awards will be a multilayered celebration, one which honours the 2023 Indspire Laureates as well as the hundreds of Laureates who have received accolades in the three decades since the Awards’ inception,” said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. “Bringing these generations of Indigenous achievers together will make this a particularly noteworthy and meaningful celebration, and we invite you to be part of the circle of friends, partners, and supporters who have made this 30th anniversary possible.”

The stories of the 2023 Indspire Laureates will be shared in a nationally broadcast celebration that showcases the diversity and accomplishments of Indigenous peoples in Canada. The 2023 Indspire Awards will be broadcast nationwide in June on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app and APTN.

Tickets are currently available on Indspire’s website, with a number of options available: per table ($5000) or per ticket ($500 regular ticket, $150 student ticket).

Air Canada is also offering attendees a special 15% discount for all bookings made before May 1, 2023 – see website for details.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-2022, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.

