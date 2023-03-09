Biometric Wearable Market Rising at a CAGR of 25.5% with New Innovation, Technology and Demand 2022 to 2030
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global biometric wearable market is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The measurement of physical and behavioral traits is known as biometrics. The term "wearables" refers to a variety of devices, including smartwatches, bracelets, hearing aids, and clothes. Users of wearable technology can monitor a variety of biometric data, including heart rate, sleep, exercise, calories burnt, and much more.
Applications, robustness, and capacities of wearable devices will all continue to develop. Items and applications will have indirect or direct skin contact, track and monitor body motions, and assist in reporting health and fitness activities. In order to provide safe and high-quality products to a variety of end users while maintaining a competitive edge, companies are continuously investing millions of dollars in research and development. Wearable devices often encounter challenges such as issues with battery power, local storage, privacy, and security.
Market Dynamics
Health and fitness, disabilities—utilization for the disabled, deaf, blind, and elderly—gaming, military, fashion, and other industries will enter a new era of economies as a result of the market's anticipated expansion in terms of consumer demand and sales.
Consumers in the biometric wearables market are diverse and come from almost every demographic. Athletes, young, health-conscious adults, the elderly, and members of the military dominate shares. Also, the innovator category is making a big market impact.
The market for biometric wearables is expected to be supported by high consumer spending on personal care items. Swimmers, bikers, runners, and gym visitors all have a strong demand for smartwatches since they help track calories burned, hourly activity, and stationary time.
Throughout the projection period of 2022-2030, it is predicted that the global market for biometric wearables would expand at a significant rate. Consumer biometric wearables are evolving more quickly than medical monitoring technology. Technology is improving both in terms of capacity and cost, especially with regard to the sensor technology that is being incorporated into consumer wearables. For instance, FitBit Inc. announced the release of Luxe, a brand-new, stylish health and fitness tracker with capabilities for managing stress and sleep, in April 2021.
The healthcare segment will expand quickly
The proliferation of wearable device applications in the healthcare sector will boost segment development over the forecast period. Digital health technology allows doctors to engage with their patients via telehealth systems and mobile applications. This makes it possible for doctors to keep an eye on patients without actually seeing them. The healthcare industry is starting to take interest in advances in AR and VR. Virtual reality technology is employed in the medical field to help with surgical training and procedures.
Regional Snapshot
North America dominated the global biometric wearable market, with the U.S. holding more than 80% of the market share as the need for activity tracking and healthy living among the populace grows. Three out of four Americans will be willing to use biometric wearables to enhance safety, effectiveness, and health, as per the research by Nymi to evaluate privacy problems of employees in the United States as biometrics-based wearables and other related technologies are used to control the spread of COVID-19 with other related advantages for companies and workers. However, concerns related to data privacy will remain a key challenge.
Contrary, the APAC region will account for the highest annual growth rate in the global biometric wearable industry with China making a significant contribution as consumers get more accustomed to and comfortable using technologically advanced products.
Competitors Profile
The well-known competitors in the global biometric wearable market are:
Cognitec Systems
3M Cogent
Fujitsu Limited
Fulcrum Biometrics
Hitachi
Hid- Global
NEC
Methode Electronics
Precise Biometrics
Nuance Communications
Thales
Synaptic
Voxx International
Voicebox Technologies
Other Prominent Players
Recent Technology Updates by these Key Players
HID Global unveiled its HID Signo Biometric Reader 25B in 2021 with the aim of capturing and reading fingerprints in practical settings.
In 2020, Suprema, Inc. (South Korea) announced the launch of its FaceStation F2 Fusion Multimodal Terminal. It combines visual and infrared face recognition technology to give high authentication accuracy and anti-spoofing performance.
Recent grants totaling approximately US$ 581,000 (AU$ 749,000) have been given to Canaria Technology of Queensland, based in Australia, to help commercialize a real-time biometric wearable system to monitor resource sector employees for a variety of conditions such as fatigue and heat exhaustion caused by cognitive impairment in order to improve worker safety.
A new software library from Valencell makes it easier for manufacturers and customers to embed Valencell's biometric sensor software on any ARM Cortex M4F microcontroller unit (MCU). This will enable customers to deploy the software without making significant changes to hardware settings.
Segmentation Outline
The global biometric wearable market segmentation focuses on Connectivity, Technology, Application, Component, and Region.
By Connectivity
Bluetooth
Cellular
Satellite
o GPS
o Others (GNSS, Galileo, Beidou)
Wi-Fi
By Technology
Embedded
Integrated
Tethered
By Component
Hardware Biometric Sensors
o Fingerprint
o Iris
o Face
o Heart (ECG)
Software Biometric Licenses
o Voice
o Face
o Eye Vein
o Behavioural
o Sensor less Fingerprint
By Application
Fitness and Health
Infotainment
Healthcare and Medical
Military and Defence
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & NZ
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Rest of Middle East & Africa
