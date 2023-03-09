Westmount Named A 2023 Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers

This is Westmount's Fifth Consecutive Appearance on the List

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount"), a Los Angeles-based, independent wealth management firm managing more than $4.5 billion in client assets, announced today that it has been named one of the best places to work for financial advisers for the fifth year in a row by InvestmentNews, a leading industry publication.

"We're thrilled to have been recognized once again for our innovative efforts to provide an exceptional work experience for our staff," said Westmount President Mike Amash. "In our view, the ability to build and maintain a strong company culture goes hand-in-hand with our vision of being the 'go-to' firm for both clients and talented professionals in our industry. We're immensely proud of this achievement and offer our congratulations and sincere thanks to our outstanding team for making this possible."

Westmount was one of 75 firms in the financial advice industry selected for this honor. Firms were chosen based on employer and employee surveys that delved into everything from company culture and benefits to career path options and more. This year, Westmount pointed to its recently attained status as a Certified B Corporation, new peer-to-peer mentorship program, numerous volunteer and community outreach initiatives, and performance incentive programs as reasons for inclusion on this year's list.

"This recognition reflects our firm's core values in action," said Sean Cauvel, CFP®, Managing Partner at Westmount. "Whether it's by defining potential career paths for our up-and-coming associates, providing more opportunities to give back to our community, or offering flexible work options, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to support our colleagues and ensure they have the tools and resources they need to thrive."

About Westmount

Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $4.5 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2022. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

Media contact: Bart Zino, Marketing Manager: 310-556-2502 or info@westmount.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westmount-named-a-2023-best-place-to-work-for-financial-advisers-301768129.html

SOURCE Westmount Asset Management