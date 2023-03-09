George Close Joins Alliant's Employee Benefits Group in Washington, D.C. Metro Area

Close has broad background spanning employee benefits, payroll, and HR solutions

George Close has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in Arlington, Virginia, Close joins Alliant with a broad background spanning employee benefits, payroll, and HR solutions.

"George works as a trusted adviser for clients, combining keen market insight and deep analytical thinking," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "His strategic approach and extensive knowledge of the benefits industry make him a valuable addition to the Alliant team."

Close is highly adept at using analytical tools to identify the issues and challenges clients face, responding with highly customized solutions that deliver economic impact. Throughout his career, he has worked with clients across a breadth of industries to provide solutions that help businesses achieve their goals. In his role with Alliant, Close will design and deploy a diverse range of strategic employee benefits solutions to clients across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Prior to joining Alliant, Close was Vice President of a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science and government from Roanoke College.

Close can be reached at (443) 797-2867 or at George.Close@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005244/en/