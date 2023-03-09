Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023
Tredegar Corporation TG plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on March 16, 2023.
Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2021 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005624/en/
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.