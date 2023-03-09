Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,343 in the last 365 days.

Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

Tredegar Corporation TG plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on March 16, 2023.

Tredegar Corporation is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high-technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market. Tredegar had 2021 sales from continuing operations of $826 million. With approximately 2,400 employees, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in North America, South America, and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005624/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Tredegar Plans to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more