Element Electronics Wins Silver Stevie® and People's Choice Stevie Award® in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Element Electronics was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category and voted the favorite provider of customer service in the Consumer Products and Services category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Element received five awards in total, including:

People's Choice Stevie® Award

Consumer Products and Services

Silver Stevie® Award

Customer Service Department of the Year – Consumer Products & Services

Customer Service Department of the Year – All Other Industries

Customer Service Success – All Other Industries

Bronze Stevie® Award

Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) ­– All Other Industries

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

All organizations honored in the Customer Service Department of the Year awards categories of this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service were eligible to be included in voting for the people's choice awards, which was open to the public from January 25 through February 17.

One judge stated, "Element's approach in enhancing staff confidence and education level, and utilizing technology and tools to enable self-service for end consumers, is remarkable. The customers have given very positive feedback."

"We are honored to receive the Stevie Award, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional customer service at Element Electronics," said Vlad Kazhdan, President of Element Electronics. "Our team members are guided by a set of core values that prioritize passion, empathy, patience, and courtesy, and we are proud of the positive impact we have on our customers' lives. This recognition reinforces our dedication to industry-leading service and motivates us to continue serving our customers with the highest level of care and support."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About Element Electronics

Element Electronics, founded in 2007, started with a simple belief that every home should have access to televisions with the latest technology. In 2014, Element became the only major television company to assemble products in the U.S. Element's Winnsboro, South Carolina, factory assembles millions of TVs each year. Today, Element produces more than just TVs. By expanding its portfolio to consumer electronics, home appliances and more, Element continues to offer high-technology products, at the most accessible prices all while providing first-class, comprehensive customer service. For more information, visit ElementElectronics.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

