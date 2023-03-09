Arthritis Research Canada Strength Training Study Stands to Help People with Arthritis Build More Than Muscle

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Strength training is safe for people with arthritis. It also comes with many benefits like improved mental health, reduced pain, fatigue and swelling, as well as decreased risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Yet, only a third of the general population participates in regular strength training, and that number is even lower among people with arthritis.

Arthritis Research Canada's scientists are working to identify barriers to strength training. They are also building a toolkit to support people with arthritis, as well as their health and exercise professionals, in developing strength training routines.

Find out more about this critical research in Episode 10 of the Arthritis Research Education Series: STRONG with Arthritis.

Free Webinar: Arthritis & Strength Training

Join Arthritis Research Canada's Clinician Investigator and Kinesiologist, Dr. Jasmin Ma, for a webinar and Q&A on Thursday, March 16 (10-11 a.m. PT).

Learn about a toolkit our scientists are developing to help support people with arthritis to strength train and build the foundation for a healthy life.

Not sure if you can make it? Register anyway and we'll send you the recording.

Sign Up for the Webinar and Learn More About this Research

Sign up for the Arthritis & Strength Training webinar: Click here

STRONG with Arthritis | Strength Training for a Healthy Life: Click here to watch

Arthritis & Strength Training Research: Click here to view

Strength Training Resource: Click here to view

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose life-changing research is creating a future where people living with arthritis have the knowledge and tools to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is now conducting arthritis research from coast to coast with centres in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and scientists affiliated with six major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, McGill University, and Dalhousie University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at preventing arthritis, facilitating early diagnosis, finding new and better treatments, and improving quality of life.

