MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND QUÉBEC TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN LAVAL

LAVAL, QC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Québec will be making a housing announcement in Laval.

Media are invited to join Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, France-Élaine Duranceau, Provincial Minister Responsible for Housing, Valérie Schmalt, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vimont, Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval, and Flavia Alexandra Novac, President of the Office municipal d'habitation de Laval for the announcement.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen who wish to attend must confirm their presence by writing to communications@shq.gouv.qc.ca before March 9th at 9:00 a.m.

Date:

March 10, 2023



Time:

10:00 a.m. ET



Location:

The address will be provided once attendance is confirmed.

 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

