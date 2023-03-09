Global Digital Vehicles Top Technology Trends Report 2023-2040: New Automotive Applications of Blockchain Technologies to Advance Automated, Connected, Electric Driving and Sustainability
The "Top Technology Trends in Digital Vehicles 2040: Opportunities in AI, Data, Compute, Network, IX, WEB3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report unveils new automotive applications of blockchain technologies to advance automated, connected, electric driving and sustainability
Digital disruption is creating new opportunities
5G connectivity, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communications, AI, Software and Big data are driving the digital transformation of the automotive industry.
Vehicles are quickly becoming part of the Internet of Things (IoT) leveraging built-in, embedded, or brought-in connectivity. This enables communication with their external environment and a new range of digital services.
Connectivity advancements are pushing for more dedicated software development, while a large part of hardware-oriented systems becomes more standardized and commoditized.
The growing number of ECUs with sophisticated software leads to significant cost increases, higher in-vehicle software complexity, and constraints in the optimization of vehicular functions.
Next-generation autonomous vehicles must integrate new, diverse technologies and complex logical operations; the hardware architecture has to support advanced software functionality and upgradability.
The majority of carmakers and major automotive suppliers are working on Software-Defined Vehicles, such as APTIV with their Smart Vehicle Architecture.
Connected Cars, which are essentially collectors and distributors of information, need robust design architecture that guarantees network security in addition to multiple layers of operational and peripheral security to protect against cyber-attacks.
Over the next decade, vehicle security will expand to cover cyber threats on the vehicle as well as the vehicle's external network including the infrastructure. Therefore, effective Automotive Cyber Security requires cross-industry collaboration. Read more in our report Automotive Cyber Security.
The digitalization of the vehicle interface is progressing. A new ecosystem for drivers and passengers is emerging.
The different lifecycles of automotive systems and consumer electronics increase the complexity of design architecture. The introduction of OTA software updates by an increasing number of OEMs is a step in this direction.
What this report delivers
- Identify new automotive applications of Blockchain & WEB3 with high potential, and different maturity levels.
- Assess the tech building blocks and their maturity to allocate development effort and resources
- Learn about the strategies of leading players and the emerging disruptors: Investments, partnerships, organizational structure
- Understand the progress of regulation
Read this new report on the Top Technology Trends in Digital Vehicles 2040 to learn about:
- The opportunities in software and hardware development driven by new requirements in vehicle design, manufacturing, lifecycle management, and circular autos;
- The most promising new features and services coming to vehicles by 2040 based on AI technologies, such as machine learning and computer vision, to advance Autonomous Driving, HMI, Electrification, and Sustainable mobility;
- Key companies behind technological breakthroughs in computing, data, and blockchain to unleash new value, such as Peta-Scale computing, Digital Vehicle Wallets, Digital Twin, and more.
- The evolution of regulation, policy, and standards to allow secure vehicle updates, continuous homologation
Key Topics Covered:
1. How digitalization impacts vehicle design, manufacturing, homologation, and use
- What is changing in the design of next-gen vehicles?
- Trends in Automotive Software development
- New Manufacturing processes for Digital Autos
- Emerging requirements for continuous regulatory compliance
- Future of Passenger Experience - Usage - Sharing
- End of life for Digital Autos
2. Data-driven cars
- Software-Defined Vehicles & Open architectures
- Open-source Software
- Digital Twin
- Continuous homologation
3. The future of AI in Automotive
- ML
- Computer vision
- AI in HMI
4. Blockchain applications in Automotive
- Top new features in electrification
- Blockchain use cases for sustainability
- How to levarage distributed ledgers to promote data-sharing
5. Next-gen connected vehicle services: advanced HMI and UX-UI
- Cabin sensing
- Health monitoring
- Gamification
- Metaverse
6. Cyber Security
- Security by design
- Security-as-a-Service
Companies Mentioned
- APTIV
- Audi
- BAIC
- Bentley
- BMW Group
- Bosch
- BYD
- CHANGAN
- Continental
- Daimler: Mercedes-Benz
- Denso
- FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati
- Ford
- Geely
- General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise
- Great Wall
- Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)
- Hella
- Hitachi
- Honda
- Hyundai, KIA and Genesis
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Magna
- Mini
- Mobileye
- Nissan & Infiniti
- Porsche
- PSA
- Renault
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- SAIC
- Subaru
- Tesla
- Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota
- Valeo
- Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)
- Volvo
- VW & VW Group
- Zenuity
- ZF
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ejkqa
