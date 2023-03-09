Molded Fiber Packaging Market [2023-2030] | Industry Analysis by Share, Potential Growth, Opportunities, and Global Trends

Pune - India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global molded fiber packaging market size is expected to gain momentum due to the growing packaging industry demand during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, The increasing demand in end-use industries, environmentally friendly protective packaging solutions, and research and development investments are some of the major contributing factors. For instance, AR Packaging and PulPac partnered in July 2021 to leverage the PU300 production platform to address the growing need for inexpensive and sustainable fiber pulp products.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Molded Fiber Packaging:

Henry Molded Products

Robert Cullen Ltd

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

UFP Technologies

Huhtamaki Oyj

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/molded-fiber-packaging-market-104894

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Form, and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and the Rest of the World Countries Covered United States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Henry Molded Products, Robert Cullen Ltd, Brodrene Hartmann, UFP Technologies, Huhtamaki Oyj Molded Fiber Packaging Market Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segments-

By type, the market for molded fiber packaging is segmented into thick-walled, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp. On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into food & beverages, electronics, personal care, healthcare, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

The report is a collection of first-hand knowledge, qualitative and quantitative analysis by industry analysts, and input from industry professionals and value chain players—an in-depth overview of current research and clinical advancements in molded fiber packaging.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/molded-fiber-packaging-market-104894

Drivers & Restraints-

Environment-Friendly Packaging to Stimulate Growth

The global molded fiber packaging market growth is expected to grow due to the rising demand in food delivery during the projected period. The comfort with which molded fiber-packed products can be handled and the fact that they are an environmentally safe material has led to their adoption as a plastic substitute, which is expected to drive the worldwide molded fiber pulp packaging market forward. It is a cost-effective option to other types of packaging, which is a major driving force behind the market's growth. This packing form also has the advantage of being more robust in humid and high-temperature environments.

The molded fiber packaging market is a rapidly growing industry that is becoming increasingly popular due to its eco-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. Molded fiber packaging is made from recycled materials such as paper or cardboard, and is biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. It is widely used in a variety of industries including food and beverage, electronics, and healthcare. The packaging is designed to provide excellent protection for products during transportation and storage and is capable of withstanding various temperatures and environmental conditions. With the growing trend towards sustainability and environmentally-friendly packaging, the molded fiber packaging market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global molded fiber packaging market share during the forecast period. The rising demand for egg tray goods, the production, and consumption of is increasing due to the ease of producing and recycling paper-based products, China is leading the region.

North America is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The growing food service enterprises such as restaurants, fast-food outlets, catering services, out-of-home dining due to busy lives, and increasing disposable income are major contributing factors.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

The global and regional players present, the industry is fiercely competitive. Companies offer a diverse selection of products in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. Furthermore, they provide customized packaging to meet the needs of individual customers. Over the previous few years, the market has seen a number of new product introductions.

Industry Development-

May 2019: Huhtamaki launched the debut of its innovative fiber-based meal trays for Waitrose & Partnership to replace black plastic. The trays are suitable for both microwaves and normal ovens. These trays are recyclable and certified for composting at home.

Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/molded-fiber-packaging-market-104894

Read Related Insights:

Alumina Fibers market Size, Share, and regional forecast 2023-2030

Natural Fibers & Sisal Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

Fiber Reinforced Polymer Composites Market and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com