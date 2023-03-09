Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,344 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received former Prime Minister of Israel

AZERBAIJAN, March 9 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert.

The excellent organization of the 10th Global Baku Forum was hailed at the meeting. They praised the fact that this Forum is increasingly becoming a very important international platform, saying this is evidenced by the participation of influential politicians and other guests from many countries here.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the Azerbaijan-Israel relations and lauded the successful development of ties in various areas. In this regard, they stressed the importance of the opening of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel.

The meeting covered the issues of cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, tourism and energy.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received former Prime Minister of Israel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more