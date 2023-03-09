A meeting with the Ambassador of the UAE was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

09/03/2023

Today, on March 9, 2023, in the building of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M. Byashimova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Alhay Hamad Khamis Al Hameli held talks during which an exchange of views took place on topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the Turkmen-Emirati partnership. The commitment of the two countries to the development of constructive political and diplomatic contacts both in the interstate format and within the framework of authoritative international organizations, including the UN, was especially noted.

The parties exchanged views on issues of further expansion of cooperation between the two states in the trade and economic sphere.

Effective cooperation in the field of education, science, culture and tourism was noted as priority areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

It was also proposed to intensify work in the context of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Diplomatic Academy of the UAE named after Anvar Gargash, signed during the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan S. Berdimuhamedov to the UAE in November last year.

The agenda of bilateral events planned for the near future was also discussed.