Issues of expanding and strengthening Turkmen-German cooperation were discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan

09/03/2023

On March 9, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Turkmenistan Michael Uwe Bierhoff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the talks, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the field of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

M. Byashimova emphasized the effective partnership between Turkmenistan and Germany both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, including the United Nations and the European Union.

An exchange of views took place on ways to further expand trade and economic ties. In this regard, the diplomats stressed the importance of the joint Turkmen-German Working Group on economic cooperation and considered the possibilities of developing trade relations between the countries. With the aim of the expansion of the interaction in this direction, as well as the exchange of experience, it was suggested to hold mutual business forums, exhibitions and other events.

Effective interaction in the field of education, science, healthcare and cultural and humanitarian exchanges was stated.