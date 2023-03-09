Meeting at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Deputy Secretary General of the CIS I. Nematov

09/03/2023

87

On March 9, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Ilkhom Nematov, who arrived in the Turkmen capital at the head of the working group to open the Headquarters of the CIS Observer Mission to monitor the election campaign for the upcoming elections of deputies of the Mejlis of the seventh convocation.

The main topic of discussion was preparations for the upcoming elections in Turkmenistan on March 26, 2023 of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. Noting the beginning of the successful work of the CIS Observer Mission, I. Nematov stressed that the main tasks of the Mission are an objective assessment of the election campaign for its compliance with national legislation and assistance in holding free and democratic elections.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed priority areas and prospects for a constructive partnership within the CIS, and special attention was paid to the further development of interstate cooperation. V. Hajiyev emphasized that Turkmenistan, taking into account its neutral status and associated membership in the CIS, is firmly committed to further interaction within the Commonwealth, participation in mutually beneficial political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, strengthening cooperation that meets the interests of our peoples and states.