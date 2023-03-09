Priorities of Turkmen-Tajik cooperation discussed in Dushanbe

On March 8-9, 2023, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov visited the Republic of Tajikistan.

On March 8, political consultations were held at the level of foreign ministers of the two countries, within which a wide range of issues related to the expansion of bilateral relations of a strategic nature were discussed.

The ministers noted the importance of contacts at the highest level in strengthening friendly ties between our countries and peoples.

In this regard, issues of organizing the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan in the first half of this year were discussed.

The issues of holding the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in September 2023 in Dushanbe were also considered.

During the talks, it was noted that there is an active bilateral partnership within the framework of international organizations and at regional platforms, which in particular is reflected in the mutual support of candidates and initiatives.

The parties unanimously agreed that the positions of the two countries on many issues of international problems and topical regional aspects coincide or are similar.

Inter-parliamentary cooperation was singled out as an important area of bilateral relations.

Special attention was paid to updating the legal framework.

In the context of the inventory of trade and economic cooperation, the heads of the foreign ministries noted the need to intensify the work of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The transport and logistics sector, industrial cooperation, the textile industry and others were identified as promising areas.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation is highlighted as an important area of Turkmen-Tajik relations. In this regard, the importance of holding cross Days of Culture, intensification of cooperation in the field of education and science was noted.

In this context, the Tajik side expressed particular gratitude for the initiative of Turkmenistan to build a secondary school in Tajikistan.

On March 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov was received by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan conveyed to the President of Tajikistan warm greetings and good wishes from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, the Leader of the Nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Issues of further deepening the Turkmen-Tajik relations of strategic partnership, building up cooperation in the field of economy, trade, energy, transport and logistics, intensifying interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchange were considered.

There was also an exchange of views on the schedule of upcoming meetings.

As part of the visit, a number of meetings were held between representatives of the Turkmen delegation in the relevant ministries and departments of Tajikistan.

Also, within the framework of their visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan made a working trip to the Khatlon region of the Republic of Tajikistan.