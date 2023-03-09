Equipment as a Service Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% | Strategic Developments & Key Insights
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
A business concept known as equipment-as-a-service, also term as EaaS, applies to receiving recurring payments from end-users for the usage of the equipment and renting out equipment to end users. EaaS, or machine-as-a-service, offers numerous benefits to both clients and EaaS providers (OEMs and machine builders) (manufacturers).
A minor percentage of the global equipment market is made up of the market for equipment as a service. However, the Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) market has shown significant recent expansion.
Market Dynamics
The global market is expanding significantly owing to the improvement of digitalization, the escalating disruption of the Internet of Things sector, and other technology-driven effects. On the other hand, for the forecast period 2021–2027, configuration difficulties and expensive equipment base servicing could impede the overall market growth.
Rising Popularity of IoT
In recent years, the Internet of Things (IoT) has helped various industries grow significantly, and over the projected period, it is likely to continue to do so. Around 75 billion linked devices are likely to be in use worldwide by 2025. By the end of 2030, it is predicted that IoT technology will have increased the global Economy by US$ 10 to US$ 15 trillion.
Manufacturing industries will also significantly increase their market share in the worldwide Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) market as a result of chances to lower expensive repairs and improve uptime for clients. IoT has primarily made it possible to gather and measure usage data for equipment more affordably, which has made it possible to sell the equipment as a service model.
Thanks to EaaS, equipment manufacturers and companies have options. By fusing IoT technology with equipment contracts, businesses may gain higher uptime without making a substantial additional investment. Because the equipment is maintained before it becomes severely worn out, businesses that deal in equipment also profit from lower failure rates.
EaaS Business Model and Role of Players in the Industry
In the EaaS business model, various end users are rented out equipment, and various payment models are used to collect fees for the usage of the equipment. It is a particular form of a service-driven business model that benefits both the clients (manufacturers) and the EaaS suppliers (OEMs and Machine Builders). Equipment manufacturers are also included in the list of equipment service providers. With the rapid rise of smart factories throughout the world, they realized the benefits of this business model in the form of new ways to generate income. A few of the main benefits are the development of preventative maintenance plans, enhanced equipment design, decreased capital expenditure, lower operational prices, and improved data reliability.
Businesses that offer equipment as a service (EaaS) are flourishing because many funders are paying close attention to the new business models that are emerging in the current environment. In some circumstances, the government's efforts to finance EaaS projects and reduce energy use (e.g., through ESCOs) positively influence market growth in the future. As an illustration, Siemens Financial Services provides assistance to its clients when funding projects involving equipment as a service, such as energy performance contracts.
Payment Model Segment Insights
The Pay-per-use (PPU) segment is likely to hold a lucrative share of the global Equipment-as-a-Service market. Pay-per-use became a crucial solution for manufacturers in situations where pay-per-use wasn't trustworthy since IIoT adoption rates soared. In many industries, including the production of medical equipment, pay-per-use is a successful firm's model for equipment and machines.
Regional Overview
North America dominated the global EaaS industry, due to the increased use of cutting-edge technologies and the substantial presence of important enterprises in the area.
Contrary, the Asia-Pacific EaaS industry will hold a substantial growth rate during 2021-2027 because more IoT and IIoT technologies are being used in a variety of settings in China, Japan, Australia, India, and other important APAC nations.
Leading Competitors
Some of the popular competitors in the global Equipment-as-a-Service market are:
Aluvation
Gothaer
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Kaeser Compressors
Heller
Microsoft
Marlin Capital
Relayr
PTC
Siemens
Rolls Royce
SAP
T Systems
TCS
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global Equipment-as-a-Service market segmentation focuses on Application, Payment-Model, End-User, and Region.
By Application
Condition Monitoring
Production Monitoring
Predictive Maintenance
Process Optimization
Others
By Payment-Model
Machine-as-a-Service (MaaS)
Pay-per-use (PPU)
Usage-based payment
Service-driven business models
Others
By End-User
Aerospace & Defence
Automotive
Heavy Machinery
Medical Devices
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & NZ
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Egypt
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
