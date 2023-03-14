New Book "CLEAN" Provides Sustainability Roadmap for CEOs, Founders and Business Leaders

A significant new book is now on the market: Clean: Lessons from Ecolab's Century of Positive Impact

I have spent the last 25 years researching this topic, including the history, strategy and leadership that has made Ecolab a standout among businesses. What emerged is a roadmap for business leaders.” — Dr. Paul C. Godfrey

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Paul Godfrey, William and Roceil Low Professor of Business Strategy at the BYU Marriott School of Business, today announced the launch of his latest book, “CLEAN: Lessons from Ecolab’s century of positive impact”. The book highlights the company's mission, evolution, and ongoing commitment to sustainability across its 100 years.

CLEAN is the perfect guide for CEOs, business leaders, chief sustainability officers, and business students who want to understand the importance of sustainability and how it can drive business growth. The book provides an in-depth analysis of Ecolab’s successes and challenges, and offers practical advice on how other companies can incorporate sustainable practices into their operations.

“The business world is coming to realize that sustainability must be a core part of what they do,” said Dr. Godfrey. “In one way or another, I have spent the last 25 years researching this topic, including more recently studying the history, strategy and leadership that has made Ecolab a standout among businesses. What emerged is a roadmap for business leaders needing to move quickly to address the demands of their employees, communities and investors.”

The book explores how Ecolab has implemented sustainable practices across all areas of its business, from manufacturing and supply chain to product development and marketing. It highlights how the company is helping its customers implement water stewardship, reduce their carbon footprint, strengthen diverse communities, create a culture of sustainability, and provide impressive returns to shareholders.

Co-authored with Ecolab’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Emilio Tenuta, CLEAN is Godfrey’s fifth book.

It is now available for purchase on Amazon and at other major book retailers.