Polypropylene Packaging Films Market [2023-2030] | Industry Analysis by Share, Potential Growth, Opportunities, and Trends

/EIN News/ -- Pune - India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polypropylene packaging films market size is anticipated to grow exponentially because of the rising adoption of the product in the food & beverage industry because of its long shelf-life and safety. Cost-Effectiveness and the high material quality of the product can propel market growth. Polypropylene packaging films are packaging materials created from the tubular process. Its heat sealing and softness make it ideal for lamination. Its cost-effectiveness, exceptional strength, excellent texture quality, printability, dimensional stability, and transparency make it an ideal choice as a packaging material. It is extensively used in the healthcare and food & beverage industry because of its increasing applications for product sealing and packaging. Polypropylene packaging films are used to seal vegetables and fruit packs to maintain their freshness and quality. Moreover, the increasing trend of online grocery shopping has surged the adoption of the product, thereby boosting market growth in the foreseeable years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Form, and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the Rest of the World Countries Covered United States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA INC., Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings, Blueridge Films Inc., Cosmo Films Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Ltd., TRINIFLEX, Jindal Poly Films, Profol Group, Manuli Stretch, Polibak, Panverta Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segments

By type, the market is segregated into biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and cast polypropylene (CPP). On the basis of application, it is categorized into bags & pouches, table & labels, and others. As per the end-user, it is divided into food, beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

This report conducts an analysis of the leading segments and the latest market trends.

It conducts a comprehensive study of the impact of COVID-19 on the market and the driving and restraining factors.

This report examines the regional developments and the strategies implemented by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of BOPP Material in the Food & Beverage Sectors to Nurture Growth

Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) is a moisture-resistant packaging material that is extensively used in the food & beverage sector because of its shelf appeal and visual clarity. The material offers exceptional printability because of the clarity of prints offered by the material. Logos, packaging dates, laminations, product information, and other factors can be easily printed over the material. It is extremely cost-efficient and offers excellent sealing properties to the product. It is used for sealing meat products, vegetables, fruits, and other products to preserve their quality and freshness. The polypropylene packaging material offers an extremely longer shelf-life to the product, thereby providing consumers with excellent quality food products. Online shopping websites have developed substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Polypropylene packaging films are extensively used for groceries and meat products to maintain quality and enhance protection against infections and contaminations. The product's reliability for packaging food products is likely to drive the polypropylene packaging films market growth.

However, the availability of aluminum foils and polyethylene material is expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Robust Demand from Healthcare Sectors to Enhance Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the polypropylene packaging films market due to strong product demand from the healthcare sector. The rising per-capita income of the population in this region has facilitated the demand for properly packaged health supplements, thereby boosting market growth.

In North America, the rapid adoption of polypropylene packaging films in the food & beverage industry can bolster market growth.

Robust demand for polypropylene packaging films in pouches and bags in Europe is likely to boost product demand. Germany and the UK are the dominant countries for the adoption of packaging films, which, in turn, can propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies to Expand Manufacturing Lines to Enhance Product Portfolio

Crucial entities in the competitive space are focusing on expanding their manufacturing line to enhance their product portfolio. For example, Max Speciality Films Limited (MFSL) announced its fifth BOPP polypropylene packaging film production line named Line 5 in June 2018 to enhance its production capacity from 46.35 KTPA to a whopping 80.85 KTPA. This expansion of its production line shall enable the company to enhance its product portfolio. In addition, the key players are launching novel products to satisfy consumer demand. For example, Coveris announced a new cast of polypropylene packaging films to package non-food, food, and pet food products in January 2020. This launch shall enable the company to satisfy the consumer demand for a variety of polypropylene packaging films.

Industry Development

June 2020: Innovia announced Encore, a recyclable range of BOPP films, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

