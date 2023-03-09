Seed Treatment Market to Exhibit a Remarkable USD 26.01 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in seed treatment market are Syngenta, BASF, Incotec, Nufarm, Arysta LifeSciences, Bayer CropScience, Sumitomo Chemicals, and UPL., and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market size hit USD 10.15 billion in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 11.32 billion in 2022 to USD 26.01 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.62% during the forecast period. In recent years, the agricultural industry has undergone a significant transformation from a single product paradigm to one that addresses multiple challenges impacting crop yields and quality, says Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Seed Treatment Market, 2022-2029”.

The research report offers a thorough analysis of the industry and focuses on important factors, including top manufacturers, suppliers, and end-use applications. In addition, the study identifies significant changes in the sector and provides insights into market trends for seed treatment. The research includes a number of reasons, in addition to those listed above, that have helped the industry grow recently.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 12.62% 2029 Value Projection USD 26.01 Billion Base Year 2021 Seed Treatment Market Size in 2021 USD 10.15 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 246 Segments Covered By Type, By Function, By Application Technique, By Stage of Seed, By Crop Type, By Region Seed Treatment Market Growth Drivers Consumers' Increasing Demand for Animal Protein will Drive Market Growth

By Type, Synthetic Chemicals Segment Holds the Largest Market

Synthetic chemicals are expected to experience significant sales increase since they may successfully control plant diseases and pests more quickly than organic remedies. As there are numerous high-accuracy automatic treatment devices available, they require less work. To protect seeds from disease, fungicides and insecticides composed of synthetic chemicals are sprayed on the seeds. The high cost of genetically modified seeds has a substantial impact on the demand for chemical treatments.

By Function, Seed Protection Will Continue to Hold a Significant Market Share

Seed enhancement and seed protection are included in the function segment. Given that it offers a comprehensive defense against a variety of plant stressors in a single product that is grower-friendly, crop-friendly, and ecologically responsible, the seed protection market is predicted to expand at the quickest rate. Moreover, compared to conventional crop protection products, seed protection treatments offer competitive costs, reduce application efforts, and save time.

By Application Technique, Seed Dressing Sector is Driven by Early Foliar Infection Protection of Crops

The fastest-growing segment is seed dressing, which speeds up germination compared to untreated seeds. Early relationships with beneficial soil microbes, including mycorrhizae, which aids plant nutrient absorption, are encouraged by seed coatings. It manages seed infection and guards against foliar infection, reducing disease burden later in the season, enhancing the efficiency of in-crop fungicides and lowering the possibility of yield and quality loss during grain fill.

By Stage of Seed, Increasing Resistance to Abiotic Stress Increases the Use of On-Farm Treatment

The stage of the seed segment comprises on-farm and off-farm. In off-farm treatment, the easy availability of seeds to the farmers and the manually mixing of pesticides saves time. Along with this, using already treated seeds help in fueling agricultural productivity.

By Crop Type, Cereals will Show a Significant Market Share Worldwide

The market is divided into cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and other based on crop type. Due to the government's significant emphasis on ensuring food security in developing markets, cereals are predicted to hold the largest proportion of the market. Cereals are also in greater demand due to their numerous uses in the food business.

Growing Need to Increase Crop Yield Due to Increased Food Spending

The global sector is primarily driven by a strong increase in agricultural production. According to the Indian government, the agricultural industry will provide 18.8% of the nation's Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2021–22 and has grown adaptably during the previous two years. 3.9% in 2021–2022 and 3.6% in 2020–2021 were the growth rates. The introduction of new technology, inventions, and process improvements in the farming industry are responsible for the enormous increase in agricultural production eventually leading to the seed treatment market growth.

North America to Hold the Largest Global Market Share

The largest of the seed treatment market share, which was worth USD 3.56 billion in 2021, belongs to North America. Favorable agro-economic conditions, uniformity in terms of intensification level and farmer profile, and a wide variety of agro-climatic zones and crops are the main driving forces. The markets in the U.S. and Canada are attempting to deal with the growing problem of maximizing natural resources and controlling rising labor costs.

The regional market for treated seeds in Europe is primarily driven by its strong demand, particularly in Western Europe, where agrochemical usage is proportionately higher than in planting areas. It is anticipated that seeds treated with solutions will help manage resistance and reduce operational complexity. Due to their lack of technical advancements, Central and Eastern Europe have a high potential for intensification, which is made worse by their unpredictable weather patterns and physical limitations.

In comparison to the worldwide average, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The region's production outlook for staples such as rice and wheat is still favorable. Even in marginal land with little agricultural inputs, the productivity of such main crops is increased by using seeds that have been pesticide-treated.

Focus on Product Launches is Part of Syngenta AG's Strategy to Expand its Portfolio

Syngenta AG, one of the important seed treatment companies, has a big customer base and offers its products all over the world. The business is focusing on creating new items and expanding its clientele in an effort to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, Syngenta introduced Vayantis fungicide, a new chemical for treating maize seeds, in March 2021. Picarbutrazox, the principal component of the product, is a fungicide designed to protect seedlings from ailments, including damping-off and key blight. Farmers will be able to tackle pythium and increase crop productivity by introducing this innovative approach, which will subsequently spur the growth of the market.

Synthetic Chemicals

Biologicals

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Seed Dressing

Seed Coating

Seed Pelleting

On-farm

Off-Farm

Cereals

Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

COVID-19 Impact:

Slow Growth Due to Raw Material Supply Chain Disruption Caused by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had a terrible impact on the world economy both directly and as a result of the application of easy measures to stop the disease's spread. In many countries, especially those with periods of peak seasonal labor demand or labor-intensive output, there were labor shortages for the agricultural industries. Lockdowns and restrictions on cross-border human movement were also encountered in several nations. The potential benefits of technology integration in the agriculture sector have been recognized. Manufacturers can produce things for their clients more profitably and efficiently by moving to machine-made mixing instead of conventional methods.

May 2020: BASF launched Melyra fungicide to customers in China. It is the first of three new products based on the company's fungicide Revysol that are planned for the Chinese market.

Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Commercial Seed Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

