Incenter LLC Named to HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Mortgage Honorees

Company’s Solutions Recognized for Strengthening Mortgage Lenders’ Efficiency and Profitability in Challenging Times

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incenter LLC, whose solutions enable the mortgage industry to optimize operations and improve financial performance, has been recognized among the HousingWire 2023 Tech100 Mortgage Honorees. This is the second consecutive year that HousingWire has chosen Incenter for this selective list.



“We’re focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably…,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media, in a related announcement. HW Media is a major digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals and the publisher of HousingWire magazine.

HousingWire notes that “Incenter’s tagline, ‘Attitude is Everything,’ really shines in a fluctuating market.”

At a time of mortgage industry headwinds, Incenter’s family of close to a dozen companies are creating and honing solutions to help lenders stay strong, whether by streamlining operations, reducing costs, diversifying into new markets, or further improving their service levels.

HousingWire points to Incenter Appraisal Management’s RemoteVal™ mobile appraisal inspection technology, and Boston National Title Agency’s re-engineered, technology-based home equity lending process, as two examples. Incenter’s innovations also extend to mortgage servicing rights (MSR) trading, private student lending/refinancing for mortgage bankers, property tax audits and appeals as a lender service, and more.

“It’s gratifying to be recognized for bolstering our valued clients through tough times,” said Tom Piercy, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Incenter LLC and Managing Director, Incenter Mortgage Advisors. “The ingenuity and creativity of Incenter’s family of firms is second to none.”

Incenter’s HW Tech100 profile is available at housingwire.com/company-profile/incenter-2.

About Incenter LLC

The Incenter family of companies ideate and deploy innovative services, solutions and technologies for optimizing business performance in the mortgage, real estate and specialty finance industries. These are designed to help companies diversify their offerings, streamline and speed transactions, strengthen customer/member loyalty, and increase word-of-mouth referrals. For more details about Incenter, headquartered in Fort Washington, Pa., please visit www.incenterms.com.

