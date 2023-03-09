Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Size to Reach USD 140.51 Billion by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in nitrogenous fertilizers market market are Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., EuroChem Group AG., CF Industries Holdings Inc., PJSC Togliattiazot, Koch Fertilizers, LLC, OCI Nitrogen, Sinofert Holdings Limited, Coromandel International Ltd., URALCHEM Holding Plc., and many more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nitrogenous fertilizers market size is projected to reach USD 140.51 billion by the end of 2026. The massive investments in R&D products with active ingredients will aid the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 113.70 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 2.73% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Nitrogenous fertilizers are products that are produced through a combination of substances that are inclusive of nitrogen. The constantly rising global population has created a subsequent demand for crop production across the world. Recent advances in agricultural activities will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. The increasing number of agricultural subsidies will bode well for nitrogenous fertilizer vendors across the globe. The ability of nitrogenous fertilizers to improve the nutrient content of agricultural crop production will lead to wider adoption of the product across the world.

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 2.73% 2026 Value Projection USD 140.51 billion Base Year 2018 Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Size in 2018 USD 113.70 billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 152 Segments Covered By Type, By Crop, By Region Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Growth Drivers Rising Health Consciousness to Propel Consumption of High Nutritional Value Food to Fuel Growth Increasing Investments in R&D to Improve Commercial Cultivation to Offer Growth Opportunities



Increasing the Number of Company Collaborations Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had a massive impact on the growth of the market. Accounting for the massive demand for crop and crop produce across the world, large-scale companies are looking to acquire smaller companies with a bid to establish a stronghold in the market. In November 2019, Nutrien Ltd. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ruralco Holdings Ltd. Through this acquisition, the company plans to build on its existing range of nitrogenous fertilizer products. Due to the massive global customer reach of the company, this acquisition will not just help the company's growth, but will also have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Segmentation:

By Type

Urea

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Nitrate/UAN

Ammonium Sulfate

Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers

By Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Asia Pacific Holds the Highest market Share; Growing Demand for Crop Produce Will Aid Growth



The report analyses the ongoing nitrogenous fertilizers market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific holds the highest market share, driven by the huge demand for crop produce in several countries across this region. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will witness considerable growth in the coming years. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 21.18 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Market Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Urea Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Ammonium Nitrate Ammonium Sulphate Other Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Type Cereals Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

