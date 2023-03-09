Competition to promote sustainable lifestyles in Azerbaijan – Apply by 18 March

As part of the EU-funded EU4Environment programme activities in Azerbaijan, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) launches a public awareness campaign to encourage sustainable lifestyles and consumption choices among the Azerbaijani public.

This work aims to reach at least 1 million Azerbaijani citizens through traditional and social media.

The implementing partner will provide technical and substantive support in developing the messages, visuals, videos and/or animations of the campaign, as well as to engage in dissemination and promotion of these materials through traditional (e.g., television, radio, press) and social media in Azerbaijan as part of the EU-funded Programme.

This call is open to any registered non-governmental organisation, not-for-profit organisation, media development company, think tank or research centre based in Azerbaijan, with proven experience in engaging in communication campaigns aimed at the local public.

Maximum funding envelope (covering all related costs) is USD 70,000.

The deadline for applications is 18 March.

