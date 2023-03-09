EU launches grant call for creation and development of social enterprises in Moldova

The European Union has launched a new grant programme for the creation and development of social enterprises in the Republic of Moldova.

The grant programme will support civil society organisations in setting up and/or developing social enterprises that will address social problems, create new jobs and opportunities for the social and professional integration of people from disadvantaged groups.

The maximum amount available per project is €37,500.

Organisations interested in participating in this call can contact the Regional Social Enterprise Centres, established with EU support, for advice on drafting project proposals.

The deadline for the submission of project proposals is 20 March 2023.

