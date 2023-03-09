Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,347 in the last 365 days.

EU launches grant call for creation and development of social enterprises in Moldova

The European Union has launched a new grant programme for the creation and development of social enterprises in the Republic of Moldova.

The grant programme will support civil society organisations in setting up and/or developing social enterprises that will address social problems, create new jobs and opportunities for the social and professional integration of people from disadvantaged groups.

The maximum amount available per project is €37,500.

Organisations interested in participating in this call can contact the Regional Social Enterprise Centres, established with EU support, for advice on drafting project proposals.

The deadline for the submission of project proposals is 20 March 2023. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU launches grant call for creation and development of social enterprises in Moldova

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more