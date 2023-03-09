Submit Release
2023 Beyond the Basics in Suicide Prevention: Building Resilience and Safety in a Changing World 

NAMI Maine is hosting its annual Beyond the Basics in Suicide Prevention Conference, in person on Friday, March 10th at the Augusta Civic Center. Register Here today.

Maine’s annual Beyond the Basics in Suicide Prevention Conference has provided health professionals, educators, clinicians, first responders, and community members with best practice information, guidance, and resources in suicide prevention and management efforts since its inception in 2003. This conference is a collaboration of organizations and individuals working to reduce suicide and the stigma that surrounds it. It is designed for an adult audience including secondary students seeking to deepen their understanding of prevention and expand their skill set when it comes to suicide prevention, intervention and postvention. Visit NAMI Maine’s Beyond the Basics webpage for details about our Keynote speaker, Gia Drew, and a full list of the available breakout sessions.

Reduced rates are available for student registrations upon request from your school, email to mspp@namimaine.org, and a limited number of scholarships are available upon request.

If you have questions or need more information email either Julianne (mspp@namimaine.org) or Greg (gmarley@namimaine.org) at NAMI Maine’s Suicide prevention Program.

