Feb 24, 2023

by: Becky Gillette, Mississippi Business Journal

Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is coming off the most successful year in state history, including the Steel Dynamics announcement of a $2.5 billion investment in an aluminum flat rolled mill in the Golden Triangle that is expected to create 1,000 jobs. MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp said MDA and its partners are working to make sure the state continues to advance with new projects and expansions of existing businesses to lift the economy of the state.

“We have some strong potential projects in the works,” Hipp said. “We hope to land some of those. We also have some exceptional events coming up over the next year, including the Industrial Assets Management Council’s Spring Forum, which will be held in Biloxi and will allow us the opportunity to showcase the entire state to this unique set of professionals who work in the corporate real estate world.

"In late September, Blue Economy professionals from around the world are expected to attend the Oceans 2023 Gulf Coast conference. We are positioned well in one of our hottest emerging sectors related to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth.”

MDA also will continue to focus on site development. Especially since the pandemic, companies want to get up and running as quickly as possible.

“We are really focused on speed-to-market issues,” Hipp said. “We are fortunate that over the past two years the Legislature has given us $60 million to invest in industrial sites and ports across the state. We’re asking for $100 million this year as outlined in the governor’s executive budget recommendations because he understands this is key to economic development. The funding will be used for basic site preparation and making sure there is access to the necessary infrastructure. We want sites where prospects can envision opening within a quick time frame. The due diligence has already been done.”

MDA will continue to support workforce education, including working with the AccelerateMS and other key partners such as community colleges and universities. Hipp said the availability of a skilled workforce is a top priority when someone is considering locating a project in Mississippi. There needs to be an adequate number of potential employees with a good work ethic who are willing to get the training necessary for increasingly high-tech jobs.

“Mississippi is a technologically advanced state, and I think it is a very unseen side of our state,” Hipp said. “Technology is a sector that MDA highly targets. There are plenty of high-tech jobs that will continue to come to Mississippi like those at Nissan’s new electric vehicle plant in Canton. We also have companies like Ocean Aero on the Coast. Ocean Aero, which manufactures surface and underwater autonomous vehicles, relocated from California to the Gulf Coast. We have also seen growth in aerospace near Stennis Space Center. From the Coast to Iuka, the demand for high tech jobs is rapidly increasing, and that momentum shows no sign of slowing down.”

For years there has been concern about a “brain drain” in Mississippi with many of the brightest college graduates leaving the state for opportunities elsewhere. The focus on high-tech jobs is designed to give more opportunities for people to stay in their home state.

“Gov. Tate Reeves’ approach to economic development has a primary goal to raise the per capita income of Mississippians by attracting industries that provide high-tech jobs,” Hipp said. “That approach includes eliminating the state income tax. We are certainly in search of opportunities that keep some of our brightest engineers and students in Mississippi. We work closely with universities and university towns on projects that can help benefit industry. They give students opportunities like those that result from getting training at research institutions like the School of Polymer Science and Education at the University of Southern Mississippi and at the Center for Advanced Vehicle Research at Mississippi State.”

Another big selling point for the state, especially in this era of high inflation, is the affordable cost of living. In many other areas of the country, the American dream of owning your own home is far out of reach. Hipp said the dollar goes farther in Mississippi when it comes to buying a home and many other things.

“We do have a quality of life in Mississippi that is very attractive,” Hipp said. “It is very affordable to live here. Mississippi is a beautiful state with a lot of good outdoor opportunities. We are trying to reach a broader audience around the country about what all there is to do around the state. For example, Mississippi boasts a vibrant music scene and culinary award-winning restaurants.”

Hipp spent much of her earlier career in communications. After 10 years as a reporter at publications such as the Clarion Ledger and the Austin Business Journal, she was communications director for former Gov. Haley Barbour and later director of communications for Reeves when he was lieutenant governor. She also did policy work while working at the lieutenant governor’s office. In addition, she served as MDA’s chief marketing officer, managing the marketing and communications for economic development and tourism.

“MDA has a lot of partners around the state and country, and being able to clearly convey what our agency and Mississippi can offer to companies or other partners is important,” Hipp said. “What is really fun is highlighting the good things Mississippi has going on that don’t always get the attention deserved. At events like groundbreakings, it’s evident people are thrilled a company chose their community, and they are very excited about transformational change. It is nice to be a part of that.”

Hipp is the first woman to head the MDA and said that increasingly women are making strides at both the state and local levels of economic development.

“You see women working hard to grow their communities and states,” she said. “It is a testament to the fact that the governor values skill and ability over anything else.”

Hipp’s recreational time is largely spent with her husband, Gregg Mayer, and their 9-year-old daughter, Annabelle Mayer, who plays basketball and tennis, and loves animals.

“We go see family and keep up with Annabelle’s activities,” she said. “As every family knows, keeping up with your kids can consume a lot of time. We also like to travel.”

