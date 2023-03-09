Oil and Gas Logistics Market Current Scenario and Future Prospects: Aramco, Enbridge, ASCO Group
Key Players in This Report Include:
Aramco (UAE), Enbridge (Canada), C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (United States), Agility Public Warehousing Co (Kuwait), Aramex International LLC (UAE), ASCO Group (Scotland), DEHOCO (Switzerland), Gulf Agency (UAE), BDP International Inc (United States), Crown Logistics (Kuwait), DB Schenker (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Oil and Gas Logistics market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Others) by Application (Offshore, Onshore) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Oil and Gas logistics refers to the transportation of drilling equipmentâ€™s, extracted crude oil and natural gas. It also comprises transportation of refined products from one place to another. It covers complete phases from upstream to downstream. It synchronizes with all types of equipmentâ€™s from multiple origins to the areas that are difficult to access with the continual concern for manpower and environment.
Market Drivers:
• New Discoveries of Oil and Gas Fields
• The Rising Demand for Oil and Gas among the Globe
• Growing Economies
Market Opportunities:
• Demand for Petroleum Products Is Rising At a Healthy Rate
Major Highlights of the Oil and Gas Logistics Market report
Market Breakdown by Applications: Offshore, Onshore
Market Breakdown by Types: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Others
Global Oil and Gas Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Oil and Gas Logistics market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Oil and Gas Logistics market.
• -To showcase the development of the Oil and Gas Logistics market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Oil and Gas Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Oil and Gas Logistics market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Oil and Gas Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Major highlights from Table of Contents:
Oil and Gas Logistics Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Oil and Gas Logistics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Oil and Gas Logistics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Oil and Gas Logistics Market Production by Region Oil and Gas Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
• Key Points Covered in Oil and Gas Logistics Market Report:
• Oil and Gas Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers
• Oil and Gas Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Oil and Gas Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Oil and Gas Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Oil and Gas Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Others}
• Oil and Gas Logistics Market Analysis by Application {Offshore, Onshore}
• Oil and Gas Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Oil and Gas Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Oil and Gas Logistics market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Oil and Gas Logistics near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Oil and Gas Logistics market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
