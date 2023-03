Enteral Food and Devices Market Share, Trend, Segmentation, and Forecast To 2027

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Enteral and Food Devices market is estimated to have rapid growth in the coming years.Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/enteral-food-devices-market The term "enteral route of access" describes the delivery of fluids and other nutrients directly through tubes into the GI tract. All the essential nutrients, such as carbs, protein, vitamins, and minerals, are balanced in enteral food products and are administered straight into the stomach or intestine. The enteral food and devices market has grown significantly as a result of ongoing technological improvements and the convenience that portable pumps make feeding possible. This business is likely to grow in the coming years due to the healthcare facilities' quick improvement.Market DynamicsThe market share is growing by the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal problems, and other illnesses that increase the need for intensive care. World Diabetes Federation estimates that 463 million persons worldwide had diabetes in 2019; by 2045, this figure is projected to reach over 700 million.Also, the market size has risen due to the increase in premature births. In the US, one in every ten infants was born preterm in 2019. Furthermore, nearly 12 million people in the UK are over 65 years old, according to figures from Age UK 2019. Because of the increased risk of swallowing issues in older persons, this population segment drives the market.With improvements and investments in healthcare infrastructure, the market for enteral food and devices is expanding globally. This was done in an effort to enhance the quality of life for people with various chronic conditions. The fast-growing awareness of enteral products is another element promoting market expansion. Also, the market would expand significantly due to improvements in emerging economies' health-related facilities.In addition to the aforementioned factors, a rise in the number of malnourished patients caused the market to generate significant profits. Investigations and analyses reveal that patients with malnutrition occupy up to 40% of hospital beds, significantly raising the morbidity and mortality rates. Thus, enteral feeding is the preferred method for providing patients who are malnourished or unable to receive nutrition orally with the necessary nutrients. Budget issues are exacerbated by the method's high expenses, though. However, the strict restrictions and feeding mistakes may slow down the overall industry expansion.Segmentation SummaryDevice Type SegmentThe enteral feeding tubes segment dominated the global enteral food and device industry and is likely to maintain its dominance over the coming years due to the increased use of enteral feeding. The Global Enteral Device Supplier Association or GEDSA, an multinational working group for enteral feeding tubes, has introduced fresh enteral connectors known as EnFit, which were created in accordance with the latest ISO criteria.Food Form SegmentThe liquid segment held a significant share of the global enteral food and device industry. Since liquids can be delivered conveniently through tubes, they are favored. Because continuous feeding has a larger market share and has more clinical benefits than intermittent feeding, it is chosen over intermittent feeding.Age Group SegmentThe elderly age group holds a dominant share of the global enteral food and device market. This is a result of the aging population's increased prevalence of chronic diseases. The maintenance of small intestinal mass and pancreatic functioning, enhancement of the healing and recovery process, and reduction of muscle catabolism are all benefits of tube feeding for these patients.Application SegmentThe oncology segment acquired the maximum share of the global enteral food devices market and is likely to maintain its share over the forecast period. The increased use of enteral feeding systems to meet the nutritional needs of cancer patients may be a result of the rise in cancer prevalence. The enteral devices are portable and user-friendly.End-User SegmentThe homecare settings segment accounted for the leading share of the global enteral food and devices industry as there are different reimbursement guidelines for products used for home enteral feeding.The hospital segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate in the coming years. Due to the widespread availability of feeding tubes in hospitals, their use is being used at a higher rate than usual.Regional InsightsEurope accounted for the maximum share of the enteral food and device industry due to the fact that enteral feeding practices are widely used and that the regulatory process for feeding devices is comparably simpler.Nonetheless, Asia Pacific is likely to experience the highest CAGR during the study period due to its rising chronic disease rates, sizable geriatric population, and rising healthcare spending. Some influential elements that influence the market are the increasing ratio of hospital admissions, early births, the malnourished population, and the elder population.Get Attractive Discount on This Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-discount/enteral-food-devices-market Prominent CompetitorsThe well-established competitors in the global enteral food and device market are:Nestlé S.A.Boston Scientific CorporationOwens & Minor, Inc.Becton, Dickinson, and CompanyMoog Inc.DanoneFresenius SE & Co. KGaAB. Braun Melsungen AGCook Medical, Inc.Cardinal Health Inc.Other Prominent PlayersSegmentation OutlineThe global enteral food and device market segmentation focuses on Device Type, Food Form, Flow Type, Age Group, Application, End-User, and Region.By Device TypeEnteral Feeding PumpsEnteral Feeding Tubeso Nasogastrico Orogastrico Nasoenterico Oroenterico Gastrostomyo JejunostomyAdministration SetsEnteral SyringesOther ConsumablesBy Food FormDiskettesLiquidPowderBy Flow typeIntermittent FeedingContinuous FeedingBy Age GroupBelow 15 years15-30 years40-45 years45-60 yearsAbove 60 yearsBy ApplicationOncologyGastroenterologyNeurologyDiabetesHypermetabolismOthersBy End-userHospitalHomecare SettingAmbulatory Care SettingsBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & AfricaUAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaInterested in purchasing this Report? Click Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/enteral-food-devices-market About Astute AnalyticaAstute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.