Enteral Food and Devices Market Share, Trend, Segmentation, and Forecast To 2027

Global Enteral and Food Devices market is estimated to have rapid growth in the coming years.
The term "enteral route of access" describes the delivery of fluids and other nutrients directly through tubes into the GI tract. All the essential nutrients, such as carbs, protein, vitamins, and minerals, are balanced in enteral food products and are administered straight into the stomach or intestine. The enteral food and devices market has grown significantly as a result of ongoing technological improvements and the convenience that portable pumps make feeding possible. This business is likely to grow in the coming years due to the healthcare facilities' quick improvement.
Market Dynamics
The market share is growing by the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal problems, and other illnesses that increase the need for intensive care. World Diabetes Federation estimates that 463 million persons worldwide had diabetes in 2019; by 2045, this figure is projected to reach over 700 million.
Also, the market size has risen due to the increase in premature births. In the US, one in every ten infants was born preterm in 2019. Furthermore, nearly 12 million people in the UK are over 65 years old, according to figures from Age UK 2019. Because of the increased risk of swallowing issues in older persons, this population segment drives the market.
With improvements and investments in healthcare infrastructure, the market for enteral food and devices is expanding globally. This was done in an effort to enhance the quality of life for people with various chronic conditions. The fast-growing awareness of enteral products is another element promoting market expansion. Also, the market would expand significantly due to improvements in emerging economies' health-related facilities.
In addition to the aforementioned factors, a rise in the number of malnourished patients caused the market to generate significant profits. Investigations and analyses reveal that patients with malnutrition occupy up to 40% of hospital beds, significantly raising the morbidity and mortality rates. Thus, enteral feeding is the preferred method for providing patients who are malnourished or unable to receive nutrition orally with the necessary nutrients. Budget issues are exacerbated by the method's high expenses, though. However, the strict restrictions and feeding mistakes may slow down the overall industry expansion.
Segmentation Summary
Device Type Segment
The enteral feeding tubes segment dominated the global enteral food and device industry and is likely to maintain its dominance over the coming years due to the increased use of enteral feeding. The Global Enteral Device Supplier Association or GEDSA, an multinational working group for enteral feeding tubes, has introduced fresh enteral connectors known as EnFit, which were created in accordance with the latest ISO criteria.
Food Form Segment
The liquid segment held a significant share of the global enteral food and device industry. Since liquids can be delivered conveniently through tubes, they are favored. Because continuous feeding has a larger market share and has more clinical benefits than intermittent feeding, it is chosen over intermittent feeding.
Age Group Segment
The elderly age group holds a dominant share of the global enteral food and device market. This is a result of the aging population's increased prevalence of chronic diseases. The maintenance of small intestinal mass and pancreatic functioning, enhancement of the healing and recovery process, and reduction of muscle catabolism are all benefits of tube feeding for these patients.
Application Segment
The oncology segment acquired the maximum share of the global enteral food devices market and is likely to maintain its share over the forecast period. The increased use of enteral feeding systems to meet the nutritional needs of cancer patients may be a result of the rise in cancer prevalence. The enteral devices are portable and user-friendly.
End-User Segment
The homecare settings segment accounted for the leading share of the global enteral food and devices industry as there are different reimbursement guidelines for products used for home enteral feeding.
The hospital segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate in the coming years. Due to the widespread availability of feeding tubes in hospitals, their use is being used at a higher rate than usual.
Regional Insights
Europe accounted for the maximum share of the enteral food and device industry due to the fact that enteral feeding practices are widely used and that the regulatory process for feeding devices is comparably simpler.
Nonetheless, Asia Pacific is likely to experience the highest CAGR during the study period due to its rising chronic disease rates, sizable geriatric population, and rising healthcare spending. Some influential elements that influence the market are the increasing ratio of hospital admissions, early births, the malnourished population, and the elder population.
Prominent Competitors
The well-established competitors in the global enteral food and device market are:
Nestlé S.A.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Owens & Minor, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Moog Inc.
Danone
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Cook Medical, Inc.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global enteral food and device market segmentation focuses on Device Type, Food Form, Flow Type, Age Group, Application, End-User, and Region.
By Device Type
Enteral Feeding Pumps
Enteral Feeding Tubes
o Nasogastric
o Orogastric
o Nasoenteric
o Oroenteric
o Gastrostomy
o Jejunostomy
Administration Sets
Enteral Syringes
Other Consumables
By Food Form
Diskettes
Liquid
Powder
By Flow type
Intermittent Feeding
Continuous Feeding
By Age Group
Below 15 years
15-30 years
40-45 years
45-60 years
Above 60 years
By Application
Oncology
Gastroenterology
Neurology
Diabetes
Hypermetabolism
Others
By End-user
Hospital
Homecare Setting
Ambulatory Care Settings
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
