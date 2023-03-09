Konica Minolta Receives Platinum, Diamond and Business Partner Honors from Hyland

Recognized for Leveraging the Power of Content Services to Create Efficient Processes and Empowered, Connected Customers

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), an award-winning content services solution provider, has been honored by Hyland with three prestigious awards for its continued work helping customers digitally transform using the OnBase content services platform. The awards, an annual recognition of service excellence within the Hyland Global Partner Community, were recently presented as part of the Hyland Partner Virtual Event Series. The program considers criteria such as training, support, customer retention and number of customers served.

Konica Minolta received the Platinum award for sales performance and excellence through new customer acquisitions while expanding and retaining existing customer relationships. It also received the Diamond Support award for going above and beyond to make sure customers consistently receive the highest level of support. Lastly, Konica Minolta was named Business Planning Partner of the Year for demonstrating extraordinary alignment with Hyland in establishing a joint business plan for its go-to-market strategy.

“As a key component of our Intelligent Connected Workplace model, OnBase provides best-in-class Intelligent Information Management solutions to help guide and support our customers’ digital transformation journeys,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Our 10-year partnership with Hyland, based on shared values, dedication to continuous innovation and commitment to customer success is unwavering. As an Authorized OnBase Solution Provider, we are proud of this recognition and look forward to our continued partnership.”

“Our partner program features industry leaders that provide cutting-edge technology to streamline processes, empower employees, and enhance customer connections. We congratulate Konica Minolta’s dedication to customer success and outstanding achievement as a Platinum, Diamond Support and Business Planning Partner award recipient,” said Bob Dunn, Vice President of Global Partner Programs at Hyland.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

