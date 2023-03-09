Europe Artificial Casings Market to be Worth $1.49 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Europe Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Vegetarian Casing), Application (Vegan Sausages), Distribution Channel (Online), End User (Food Processing Companies, Retailers) - Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled ,‘ Europe Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Vegetarian Casing), Application (Vegan Sausages), Distribution Channel (Online), End User (Food Processing Companies, Retailers) - Forecast to 2030,’ in terms of value, the Europe artificial casings market is expected to reach $1.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In terms of volume, the Europe artificial casings market is expected to reach 15,026.2 million meters million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

For decades, sausages have been stuffed into natural sausage casings made from the intestines of animals. These days artificial sausage casings are available in the market due to innovation and new product development in the casings industry. Artificial sausage casings have undergone tremendous development in the past decade and are now available in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and appearances. In addition, artificial sausage casings can offer coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and various other materials as a part of the casing to be deposited on the product surface after stuffing and processing. The variety offered by artificial sausage casings has resulted in an increased demand for artificial sausage casings.

The Europe artificial casings market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, end user, and country.

Key Findings in the Artificial Casings Market Study:

Based on type, the Europe artificial casings market is segmented into collagen casings, cellulose casings, plastic casings, fibrous casings, textile casings, net casings, and vegetarian casings. In 2023, the collagen casings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe artificial casings market. However, the vegetarian casings segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the advancements in food technology, the increasing adoption of vegetarian diets, the increasing venture investments in plant-based food companies, and the growing vegetarian and vegan populations.

Based on application, the Europe artificial casings market is segmented into animal-based sausages and plant-based sausages. In 2023, the animal-based sausages segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased consumption of processed meat products, the high popularity of collagen casing, and consumers’ rising preference for protein-rich diets. However, the plant-based sausages segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the shift toward healthy, tasty, sustainable, and environment-friendly vegetarian products among consumers.

Based on distribution channel, the Europe artificial casings market is segmented into offline and online. In 2023, the offline segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Europe artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased availability of food products, the increasing number of modern groceries offering high-quality food products, and the enhanced shopping experience offered by brick-and-mortar stores. However, the online segment is slated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Europe artificial casings market is segmented into food processing companies, food service providers, food retailers, and other end users. In 2023, the food processing companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe artificial casings market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased production of sausages due to the growing preference for innovative food products, subsequently driving the demand for artificial casings. However, the food service providers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe artificial casing market in 2023. However, the Netherlands is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the Netherlands is attributed to the increasing meat consumption and the rising popularity of vegetarian sausage products.

Some of the key players operating in the Europe artificial casings market are Viscofan S.A. (Spain), Devro PLC (U.K.), Selo (Netherlands), DAT-Schaub Group (Denmark), ViskoTeepak (Finland), FIBRAN S.A. (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Innovia Films Limited (U.K.), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Kalle GmbH (Germany), Oversea Casing Company LLC. (U.S.), and Nutra Produkte AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the report:

Europe Artificial Casings Market, by Type

Collagen Casings Edible Collagen Casings Non-edible Collagen Casings

Cellulose Casings

Plastic Casings Tubular Plastic Casings Flat Film Plastic Casings

Fibrous Casings

Textile Casings

Net Casings

Vegetarian Casings

Europe Artificial Casings Market, by Application

Animal-based Sausages Fresh Sausages Pre-cooked Sausages Smoked Sausages Cured Sausages Processed Sausages

Plant-based Sausages

Europe Artificial Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Europe Artificial Casings Market, by End User

Food Processing Companies

Food Retailers

Food Service Providers

Other End Users

Europe Artificial Casings Market, by Country

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Poland

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

