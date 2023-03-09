Laptops for Ukraine: 13,000 more laptops and smartphones to be shipped to Ukraine

A further 13,000 laptops, smartphones and tablets have been collected and will be delivered to Ukraine as part of the European Commission-backed ‘Laptops for Ukraine’ initiative. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Commission has already helped to send 12,000 donated devices to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. A further 13,000 will be delivered in the coming weeks.

In December 2022, the Commission helped launch the ‘Laptops for Ukraine’ initiative, together with the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation and DIGITALEUROPE, a European organisation that represents the digital technology industry.

Companies and individuals can still donate spare, functioning devices in one of the 17 collection hubs in Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Estonia, Spain, France, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, and Slovenia. Moreover, new collection hubs are being launched. Citizens are invited to donate through one of the hubs. Private companies can get in contact with the Commission to organise the transfer of larger donations.

