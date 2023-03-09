Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP conduct training on social entrepreneurship for entrepreneurs and civil activists

The European Union and the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) have conducted a five-day intensive business development training programme for social entrepreneurs and civil society organisations (CSOs) interested in starting up a social business in Azerbaijan.

The programme brought together over 30 social entrepreneurs and activists from Aghdam, Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Neftchala, and Sheki.

The participants were able to improve their understanding of social business and related concepts, and develop practical skills in idea generation, business design and planning, sales and marketing, as well as measuring and reporting social impact of their businesses.

After this series of trainings, the project will organise a bootcamp for ideas, followed by an acceleration programme in which the best business plans will receive financial support from the project.

The training programme is organised by the ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP.

