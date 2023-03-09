European Commission increases Erasmus+ 2023 annual budget, with a focus on learners and staff from Ukraine

The European Commission today adopted a revision of the Erasmus+ annual work programme for 2023. The overall programme budget for this year has been revised upwards to a new total of €4.43 billion, the highest annual financial envelope ever achieved by the Erasmus+ programme.

The revised work programme includes €100 million from the 2027 Erasmus+ budget to support projects that promote educational activities and facilitate the integration of people fleeing the war in Ukraine, as well as activities supporting organisations, learners and staff in Ukraine. Funded activities may range from linguistic and cultural integration courses, language learning tools, addressed to educators or learners, to scholarships or general financial support in all Erasmus+ sectors for learners and educators.

Also, €31 million was added to the Erasmus+ budget, which will be used to strengthen international mobility and higher education projects. In 2023, support will also be provided for a structural reform project aimed at creating a digital open education environment that will offer quality education and training to students studying in Ukrainian higher education institutions, students who have fled Ukraine or internally displaced students. It will also provide educational opportunities for the wider Ukrainian community abroad through cooperation between Ukrainian and other European universities.

There are several rounds for applications under the Erasmus+ general call for proposals. The next one, focussing on cooperation partnerships with an additional priority on learners, educators and staff from Ukraine, will open on 22 March 2023.

Find out more

Press release