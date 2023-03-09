Tetrahydrofuran Market is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $8.2 billion by 2031 | Growing at 7.6% CAGR: 2021-2031

Tetrahydrofuran Market

the Global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tetrahydrofuran Market size was $3.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to surpass $8.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global tetrahydrofuran market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market.

The global tetrahydrofuran market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and region. Based on application, the polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market.

By end use, the paints and coatings segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The THF market has been recovering at a rapid pace due to its dependence on the pharmaceutical sector as solvent for pharmaceutical formulation develop.

Moreover, the building & construction sector is expected to get back on track due to strong public investment and attractive government policies.

The global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Alfa Aesar, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL Inc, EMCO Dyestuff, Merck KGaA, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Oakwood Products, Inc., MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS, Solventis, TCI America, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global tetrahydrofuran (THF) market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

