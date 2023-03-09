Biodegradable Pads Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2029: Berkshire Hathaway, Carmesi, Saathi
Key Players in This Report Include:
Procter & Gamble (United States), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen BINGBING Paper Co., Ltd. (China), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Carmesi (India), Saathi (India), Anandi (India), Sakhi (India), Heyday (India)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Biodegradable Pads market to witness a CAGR of 19.14% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Bamboo-Corn, Cotton, Banana Fibre, Others) by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Organic Stores, Pharmacies, Online Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Biodegradable Pads, also known as a sanitary pad or menstrual pad is a thin or thick pad made up of super absorbent material that absorbs menstrual fluid during the menstruation period. These pads do not have synthetic or chemical-based raw materials and are eco-friendly in nature. According to the National Family Health Survey of 2015-16, about 58% of women aged between 15 to 24 years use locally prepared napkins, sanitary napkins, and tampons. This growing use of sanitary products is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable pads due to their natural and cost-effective properties.
Market Trends:
• Trend for E-Commerce and Increasing Acceptance of Biodegradable Pads
Market Drivers:
• Government Schemes and Programmers for Feminine Hygiene
• Increasing Population of Working Women
• Increasing Health Issues Such As Skin Irritation and Rashes
Market Opportunities:
• Improving Distribution Networks for Biodegradable Pads
• Growing Awareness about Female Hygiene
• Elevating incomes and the Availability of Biodegradable Pads at an Affordable Price
• Development of a Highly Absorbent and Antibacterial Biodegradable Pad From
Market Breakdown by Types: Bamboo-Corn, Cotton, Banana Fibre, Others
Global Biodegradable Pads market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Biodegradable Pads market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Biodegradable Pads market.
• -To showcase the development of the Biodegradable Pads market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Biodegradable Pads market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Biodegradable Pads market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Biodegradable Pads market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
