The DoubleTree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg Invites Community to Renovation Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
EINPresswire.com/ -- The DoubleTree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, is opening its doors to the community in celebration of the hotel’s recent $20-million-dollar renovation. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023, beginning at 3:30 pm and ending at 4:00 pm on-site at the newly refreshed full-service property. The event will be accompanied by the CEO and President of the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, Paula Ross. Both Governor Wes Moore and Mayor Jud Ashman will be in attendance to recognize the newest local revitalization.
The extensive upgrade includes many impressive features, including a reconfigured lobby, incorporating the installation of the brand’s Made Market, a new Hilton grab-n-go concept that features 24/7 brewed Starbucks brand coffee, and an assortment of breakfast items. The main floor common area was also revamped and features the Knife & Fork Lounge, where guests can enjoy specialty cocktails and a delicious bar menu. Not only is the renovation satisfying to the stomach, but it’s also appealing to the eye. Apartment-like suites, including full kitchens, are now available. Guests can also utilize an expanded fitness center to maintain their workout routine while traveling. As the spring begins, the project is complete just in time for the DC cherry blossoms’ peak season.
The hotel’s 16,356 square feet of ample meeting and event space, including 14 meeting rooms and the Majestic Ballroom, was also wholly redone with new vinyl, carpeting, lighting, banquet chairs, and seating, making the venue perfect for any corporate or social event. To add to the numerous improvements, all 298 rooms, including five suites, received brand-new bedding packages. For an enhanced experience, additional guestroom amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, refrigerators, laptop-sized safes, and 55” HD flat-screen TVs. For future meetings, the A/V upgrades have been implemented with a focus on Zoom capabilities to help clients keep up in the ever-evolving world today.
In 2022, DoubleTree by Hilton received the CARE Award in the U.S. and Canada Region for achieving the highest SALT score from a set of targeted metrics, including Overall Service, Feels Welcomed, Problem Resolution, and Cleanliness of Rooms.
Guests are invited to stay after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to attend a GGCC networking event from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Food and drinks will be served as you connect with others from the local community.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 130 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 30 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focusing on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven success, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Jennifer Halliday
The extensive upgrade includes many impressive features, including a reconfigured lobby, incorporating the installation of the brand’s Made Market, a new Hilton grab-n-go concept that features 24/7 brewed Starbucks brand coffee, and an assortment of breakfast items. The main floor common area was also revamped and features the Knife & Fork Lounge, where guests can enjoy specialty cocktails and a delicious bar menu. Not only is the renovation satisfying to the stomach, but it’s also appealing to the eye. Apartment-like suites, including full kitchens, are now available. Guests can also utilize an expanded fitness center to maintain their workout routine while traveling. As the spring begins, the project is complete just in time for the DC cherry blossoms’ peak season.
The hotel’s 16,356 square feet of ample meeting and event space, including 14 meeting rooms and the Majestic Ballroom, was also wholly redone with new vinyl, carpeting, lighting, banquet chairs, and seating, making the venue perfect for any corporate or social event. To add to the numerous improvements, all 298 rooms, including five suites, received brand-new bedding packages. For an enhanced experience, additional guestroom amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, refrigerators, laptop-sized safes, and 55” HD flat-screen TVs. For future meetings, the A/V upgrades have been implemented with a focus on Zoom capabilities to help clients keep up in the ever-evolving world today.
In 2022, DoubleTree by Hilton received the CARE Award in the U.S. and Canada Region for achieving the highest SALT score from a set of targeted metrics, including Overall Service, Feels Welcomed, Problem Resolution, and Cleanliness of Rooms.
Guests are invited to stay after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to attend a GGCC networking event from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Food and drinks will be served as you connect with others from the local community.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 130 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 30 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focusing on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven success, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Jennifer Halliday
WW Hospitality Marketing
+1 2159722741
email us here