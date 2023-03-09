Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcomes New Agent

Bobby Godwin, Buyer's Agent & Franchise Development Specialist

Regional Business Brokerage Firm welcomes new agent, Bobby Godwin.

We are so excited to welcome Bobby to our team as a buyer’s agent and franchise development specialist” — Tony Khoury, President and Managing Director

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is excited to announce that Bobby Godwin has joined their team as the office’s first buyer’s agent and franchise development specialist. Bobby brings 37+ years of professional business experience in business ownership, business development, sales, and business operation to his Transworld Business Advisor role. He has expertise in multiple service industries including transportation and landscaping, as well as working within the vehicle maintenance sector.

“We are so excited to welcome Bobby to our team as a buyer’s agent and franchise development specialist”, says President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, “His personal experience of owning and selling his own business will be a huge asset to our office and the buyer’s he assists.”

Bobby has a passion for service to others and over the course of his career he has received various awards including the Governor’s Award for volunteer service along with serving our country in the US Army and continuing his military career in the North Carolina National Guard in Goldsboro. Bobby is a native Eastern North Carolinian that grew up working with his family on a farm. He continues to live, work and play in Eastern NC, with the goal of attracting and retaining investment in our region and to improve the quality of life within the communities that we serve.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.