American Mortgage Network Named a 2023 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For

American Mortgage Network (AmNet) has been named as one of the 2023 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For. This program was created by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group.

This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. This year's list included 50 companies. National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published on March 9, 2023.

"It's been a tough time for everyone in the housing finance ecosystem, but these top ranked companies have proven that it's possible to be strategically agile while remaining supportive to your employees," said Heidi Patalano, editor-in-chief of National Mortgage News at Arizent. "In the face of industry consolidation and broader economic uncertainties, these lenders were particularly admirable in showing how much they value their greatest assets — the people that work for them."

AmNet President and CEO Joseph S. Restivo stated, "Through all market conditions and business environments, our focus is on creating a culture that recognizes and rewards our talent as a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP). Our values drive our strategic decisions and actions. With the many challenges facing the mortgage industry, this is a unique opportunity to recruit and add to our team of employee owners."

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine the National Mortgage News' Best Mortgage Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

To be considered for participation, companies had to be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year. Additional conditions applied; for more information on eligibility and other aspects of the program, please visit www.bestmortgagecompaniestoworkfor.com.

About ESOP American Mortgage Network

American Mortgage Network (AmNet) is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) whose core business is originating primary residential mortgages. AmNet offers a full suite of purchase and refinancing products. It is a recognized leader in the VA market. AmNet targets all qualified borrowers for product offerings and is committed to fair lending practices. Visit us to learn more at https://amnetmtg.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005889/en/