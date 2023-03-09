Submit Release
New England Realty Associates Announces First-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts and a Special One-Time Distribution

ALLSTON, Mass., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2023, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership NEN will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of March 20,2023.  The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit.  The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32.  In additional to the quarterly distribution will be a special one-time distribution of $38.40 per Class A Unit and $1.28 per Depositary Receipt.  Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit.  Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

 

