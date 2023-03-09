Zenarate Conversation Simulation AI Coach Wins Gold and Silver in the 2023 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Zenarate recognized for helping contact center leaders develop confident top-performing agents through AI simulation training for conversation, screen and chat

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading AI Simulation Training solution, today announced it has won a Gold Stevie® in the Customer Service or Call Center Training Practice of the Year Category and a Silver Stevie® in the Sales and Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year Category at the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement where agents in training are immersed in life-like conversation, screen, and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers and prospects. Agents role-play with their personal unbiased AI Coach, from home or office, to master soft skills and best and required practices before engaging with their first live customer or prospect.

"It's a tremendous privilege to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our AI Coach simulation training solution that improves agent confidence and performance," said Brian Tuite, CEO and Founder of Zenarate. "Winning two Stevie Awards provides concrete evidence that Zenarate is assisting contact center and training leaders in transforming their contact center KPIs including CSAT, First Call Resolution, and Conversion Rate scores through Zenarate AI Coach."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

According to a Stevie Awards Judge, "The training method applied by Zenarate is able to show excellent results. The program is designed, deployed and delivered very effectively."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 15 languages. Zenarate customers include leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, retail, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com .

