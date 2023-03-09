Energy Efficient Motor Market worth $59.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Efficient Motor Market is projected to reach USD 59.3 billion in 2028 from USD 41.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. An energy efficient motor is a type of electric motor that is designed to consume less electrical energy while providing the same level of output as a standard motor. Energy-efficient motors help achieve significant energy savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and lower operating costs due to the longer lifespan of these motors.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163
Browse in-depth TOC on "Energy Efficient Motor Market"
168 - Tables
59 - Figures
214 - Pages
Energy Efficient Motor Market Scope:
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size
|
USD 59.3 billion in 2028
|
Growth Rate
|
7.3% of CAGR
|
Largest Market
|
Europe
|
Market Dynamics
|
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges
|
Forecast Period
|
2023-2028
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
Installation Type, Type, power output rating, efficiency level, end user, application and Region
|
Geographies Covered
|
Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America
|
Report Highlights
|
Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|
Key Market Opportunities
|
Rising industrialization and decarbonization initiatives
|
Key Market Drivers
|
Government initiatives encouraging adoption of energy efficient motors
The industrial market, by end user, is expected to be the most significant end use market during the forecast period.
In the industrial sector, energy-efficient motors are used in a variety of applications, such as pumps, compressors, fans, conveyors, and processing equipment for achieving improved energy efficiency, lower operating costs, reduced downtime, enhanced performance, and increased system reliability. Many companies have investing in energy efficient technologies to achieve their targets to minimize their greenhouse gas emissions. This is anticipated to propel the demand for energy efficient motors in the industrial end user segment.
HVAC, by application, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Energy-efficient electric motors are used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions, especially in commercial buildings, especially for maintaining good indoor air quality and providing thermal comfort. HVAC systems are based on the laws of thermodynamics, and principles of fluid mechanics and heat transfer. The most commonly used motors in HVAC applications are induction motors; three-phase for commercial/industrial premises, and single-phase for certain smaller installations. The growth of the HVAC market is propelled by rapid industrialization and urbanization, which has enhanced the need to maintain air quality in indoor spaces like offices and manufacturing units, and growing demand for energy-efficient devices.
Europe segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the Energy Efficient Motor Market
With the massive power usage by electric motors, Europe has been at the forefront of the adoption of energy-efficient motors. Rules on eco-design for electric motors and variable speed drives are mandatory for all manufacturers and suppliers wishing to sell their products in the European Union. The Regulation on Electric Motors and Variable Speed Drives (EU) 2019/1781 was adopted on July 1, 2021, replacing the Regulation on Ecodesign for Electric Motors (EC) No 640/2009. The new regulation has a broader scope and covers single-speed, 50Hz, 60 Hz or 50/60Hz, induction motors with 2 to 8 poles, with single-phase or three-phase input, rated output between 0.12 kW and 1000 kW, rated voltage from 50 V to 1,000 V, and rated on the basis of continuous duty operation and direct on-line operation.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163
Energy Efficient Motor Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Lower life cycle costs than traditional motors
- Government initiatives encouraging adoption of energy-efficient motors
- Increasing adoption of energy-efficient motors in industrial sector
Restraints:
- High price of energy-efficient motors
Opportunities:
- Rising industrialization and decarbonization initiatives
- Growth of robotics and automation
Challenges:
- Limited awareness about benefits of energy-efficient motors
- Supply chain disruptions
Key Market Players:
Some of the major players in the Energy Efficient Motor Market are Regal Rexnord Corporation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd (China), and Nidec Corporation (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.
Recent Developments
- In April 2022, Nidec Corporation introduced SynRA motors for usage in commercial pumping and HVAC equipment with IE4 and IE5 ratings.
- In August 2022, ABB announced that it will purchase Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business. With manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, this acquisition provides a well-regarded product portfolio, a longstanding North American customer base, and an experienced operations, sales, and management team.
- In March 2022, Siemens invested in existing and new sites in Texas and California that develop electrical equipment for critical infrastructure systems, including EV charging, data centers, and industrial installations. This investment advances the company's commitment to supporting the next generation of American infrastructure.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163
Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:
Electric Motors Market - Global Forecast to 2027
Servo Motors and Drives Market - Global Forecast to 2027
Electric Traction Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2027
About MarketsandMarkets™:
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/energy-efficient-motor.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/energy-efficient-motor.asp
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-efficient-motor-market-worth-59-3-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301767653.html
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets