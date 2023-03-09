NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799812/?utm_source=PRN

Global Tobacco Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Tobacco estimated at US$909.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2022-2030. Cigarettes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$943.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Next Generation Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Tobacco market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$220.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 103 Featured)

- Altria Group, Inc.

- British American Tobacco

- Hongyunhonghe Tobacco (Group) Co.

- Imperial Brands PLC

- ITC Limited

- Japan Tobacco Inc.

- JT International SA

- KT&G Corp.

- Philip Morris International Inc.

- Pyxus International, Inc.

- Reynolds American Inc.

- Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

- Swedish Match

- Universal Corporation

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799812/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Tobacco - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Tobacco by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cigarettes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Cigarettes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cigarettes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cigars & Cigarillos by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cigars & Cigarillos by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cigars & Cigarillos by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Next Generation Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Tobacco Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Tobacco by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tobacco

by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars &

Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tobacco

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes,

Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tobacco by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes,

Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes, Next

Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Tobacco by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cigarettes,

Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation

Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tobacco by

Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars &

Cigarillos and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Tobacco by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tobacco by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA

Tobacco Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Tobacco by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Tobacco by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 134: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Tobacco by Product - Cigarettes, Next Generation Products,

Cigars & Cigarillos and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 135: Latin America Historic Review for Tobacco by Product -

Cigarettes, Next Generation Products, Cigars & Cigarillos and

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799812/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tobacco-market-to-reach-1-1-trillion-by-2030--301765542.html

SOURCE Reportlinker