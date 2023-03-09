O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC Leads Seed Investment in Wand Technologies, Inc., Empowering Artists to Bring Their Ideas to Life

Wand is a Creative Tool That Gives Artists Hands-On Control and Personalization

GREENWICH, Conn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC ("OSV"), a creative investment firm, announced today that it led a seed financing round in Wand Technologies, Inc. to empower artists to bring their ideas to life.

Wand is a collaborative, AI-powered creative tool that gives artists the hands-on control and personalization they need to bring their ideas to life. Unlike most AI tools, which emphasize text prompting, Wand emphasizes visual illustration to guide models like Stable Diffusion (as shown in this demo ).

The other key ingredient in Wand's UX is personalization: artists can upload a handful of images from their portfolio to create a custom, fine-tuned AI that understands their style, and add it to their growing private collection (as demonstrated here ).

Wand's core focus is to aid artists and creative professionals with the ideation and exploration phase of their creative processes - making the process less tedious and helping spark novel ideas. Artists can jam together on freeform mood boards and even collaborate on training custom models for their projects.

Grant Davis founded Wand at the start of 2022; he also founded Muze , a freeform messenger offering a more expressive and playful way to chat. Grant has been exploring the cutting edge of generative AI and how it can apply to building next-generation creative tools since 2016, inspired by early breakthroughs like Deep Dream , Neural Style Transfer , and pix2pix .

OSV's founder, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented: "At OSV, we are excited to find new ways to leverage the incredible power of AI to empower creators to fulfill their potential. We believe that the level of control and personalization that Wand provides artists will enable them to bring their ideas to life more easily and productively than ever before."

Grant Davis, the founder of Wand, commented: "I can't imagine a better possible partner for what we are building than OSV."

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures:

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to provide financial support and be a partner in building and growing the next life-changing creative idea.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and tech with his long-held desire to establish positive-sum scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit https://www.osv.llc/ .

