Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Presentations at ARVO 2023 Annual Meeting

Two ARVO presentations will feature research results from the company's preclinical research in Corneal Nerve Repair and Myopia

STUART, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of anterior segment, refractive and posterior segment eye disorders, today announced that it is sponsoring two research poster presentations by researchers at Vanderbilt University and the University of Rochester at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, which will take place from April 23-27, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Session: Corneal Neuropathy and Ocular Pain (Session Number 138)

Poster Title: Repairing the Corneal Nerve Bed using Collagen Mimetic Peptides

Presenter: Lauren K. Wareham, PhD, Vanderbilt University

Date: April 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM CDT

Presentation Number: 716 - B0401

Authors: Lauren K. Wareham, Joseph M. Holden, Olivia Bossardet, Robert O. Baratta, Brian J. Del Buono, Eric Schlumpf, George W. Ousler, and David J. Calkins

Dr. Wareham will present in vivo research results demonstrating corneal and trigeminal nerve repair capabilities of Collagen Mimetic Peptides (CMPs) under development by Stuart Therapeutics for anterior segment indications including dry eye disease, neurotrophic keratitis, and other corneal dystrophies. The results show significant improvement in corneal nerve and tissue health in an atropine / desiccation chamber damage model as a result of treatment with certain CMPs, the active ingredient in the company's ST-100 drug candidate for dry eye disease. This research shows for the first time that CMPs are capable of repairing and restoring the neural circuit between the corneal nerves and the lacrimal nerve and lacrimal gland. The research was conducted at the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Vanderbilt Eye Institute,Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Session: Mechanisms of Refractive Error and Eye Development (Session Number 142)

Poster Title: Second Harmonic Generation Microscopy of Rat Scleral Remodeling by Collagenase and Reparative Collagen Mimetic Peptides

Presenter: Daniel Savage, MD, PhD, University of Rochester

Date: April 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM to 1:45 PM CDT

Presentation Number: 849 - C0532

Authors: Daniel Savage, Jiaxi Zhou, James A. Germann, Robert O. Baratta, Brian J. Del Buono, Eric Schlumpf, and Susana Marcos

Dr. Savage will present ex vivo research demonstrating significant recovery of collagenase-digested rat scleral tissues through the use of CMPs to restore scleral tissue integrity and organization through collagen repair and reorganization. This research is the first opportunity to demonstrate the ability of CMPs to reorganize disrupted structural scleral collagen, in work conducted at the Center for Visual Science, Flaum Eye Institute, University of Rochester.

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, founded in 2017 and based in Stuart, Florida, is the leader in the development of ECM-targeting therapeutics for disease treatment. Its platform technology, PolyCol™, is a portfolio of synthesized collagen mimetic peptides designed to specifically bind to and repair disease- or injury-damaged helical collagen structures. This activity results in both a repair of collagen structures and a restoration of homeostatic cell signaling, with positive effects on cell growth and proliferation and reduction in inflammation. These effects occur rapidly in treated tissues, and Stuart Therapeutics has extensive research results in a variety of anterior and posterior segment ophthalmic disease indications. For more information, visit www.stuarttherapeutics.com.

