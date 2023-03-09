DC Police Union Applauds Bipartisan Passage of House Joint Resolution 26: Action Will Reduce Rhetoric and Restore Justice For Crime Victims

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DC Police Union formally applauds the work and bipartisan passage of House Joint Resolution 26: Disapproving the action of the District of Columbia Council in approving the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 (H.J. Res. 26).

"Tonight, 81 U.S. Senators joined the House and made a bold step forward to reduce rhetoric and restore justice for victims of crime in our nation's capital," stated DC Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton. "On behalf of the nearly 3,500 members of our union, I express our formal thanks and heartfelt appreciation for this vote supporting public safety and justice for crime victims."

H.J. Res. 26 supports D.C. Mayor Bowser's veto and sends this dangerous piece of legislation back to the D.C. City Council so community stakeholders and public safety experts can be brought to the table to draft new legislation that will adequately address rising crime in the District.

"I am grateful to President Biden's indication that we will sign this bill, as we know that this legislation goes too far and sends the wrong message to violent, repeat criminal offenders," he added.

The passage of H.J. Res. 26 marks the first time in 30-plus years that Congress has been forced to step in and provide necessary checks and balances to the D.C. City Council. Since this Act was passed on an emergency basis in D.C., the MPD has lost over 1,200 police officers replacing just 700. The loss of experienced and seasoned officers cannot be understated.

Chairman Pemberton continued, "This resolution is an important first step in the right direction to restore justice for victims of crime and an important move towards repealing pro-criminal legislation. But our work is not yet done. There is a dangerous shortage of officers in the Metropolitan Police Department, and further action will be necessary to improve retention and restore recruitment so we can protect the capital with professional, honest, and courageous officers."

