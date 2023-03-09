Oatey Co. Announces Third Season of 'The Fix' Podcast, Featuring a Robust Lineup of Conversations Dedicated to Supporting the Trades

Among this season's guests are trades professionals, influencers, children's books authors and others who share a passion for advancing and advocating for careers in the skilled trades

Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the launch of season three of The Fix, a podcast that sheds light on the significance of the trades, while educating, inspiring and empowering the next generation of professionals to promote the longevity of the industry.

As in seasons past, each episode of The Fix's third season will feature conversations with guests who are passionate about advancing and advocating for careers in the skilled trades. Through these conversations, The Fix highlights organizations and individuals who are helping grow the trades talent pipeline and overcome common misconceptions about careers in the trades. This season features a robust lineup of guests, ranging from children's books authors Paige Knowles and Molly Elkman to trades organizations Cleveland Builds, Iowa Skilled Trades and The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, as well as social media influencer Roger Wakefield.

"We are thrilled to be back with our third season of The Fix," says Katherine Lehtinen, Oatey's Senior Vice President of Brand & Digital Marketing, who co-hosts The Fix alongside Technical Applications Manager & Master Plumber Doug Buchan. "At Oatey, we are incredibly passionate about supporting the tradespeople who use our products each day, and that includes elevating careers in the trades and ensuring the vitality of the industry for years to come."

"One of the most rewarding parts of The Fix is our commitment to partnering with the organizations and individuals we connect with on the podcast," adds Lehtinen. "These are not one-time conversations – Oatey is committed to investing, building relationships and being hands-on in the efforts our guests are spearheading to support the trades."

The first episode of season three are now available on all major podcasting platforms. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays. Learn more about The Fix here.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

