5G Infrastructure Market to be Worth $150.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ 5G Infrastructure Market by Component (Base Station, Radio Access Network [RAN], Transport Network, Core Network), Network Architecture (5G NR Standalone, 5G NR Non-Standalone), and Spectrum - Global Forecast to 2030,' the 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach $150.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

5G infrastructure consists of a network of small-cell and macrocell base stations with a combination of Radio Access Network (RAN), core network, and backhaul & transport. It is an evolution from the current 4G LTE networks to the fifth-generation cellular networks. The demand for 5G infrastructure is increasing worldwide as it provides higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a uniform user experience.

The 5G infrastructure market is driven by the increasing demand for M2M connections across the industrial sector and government investments in the 5G network. Furthermore, the execution of multiple smart city projects worldwide is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the 5G infrastructure market. Additionally, the rapid adoption of cloud computing across SMEs and the growth of IoT technology are major trends in the 5G infrastructure market.

Based on component, in 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid deployment of 5G RAN with small cell base stations and the increasing implementation of virtual RAN among network service providers to reduce network complexities. The hardware segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on network architecture, in 2023, the 5G NR Non-standalone (NSA) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need for higher data transfer speeds to provide reliable communication to wireless devices. However, the 5G NR Standalone (SA) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on spectrum, in 2023, the 2 GHz to 6 GHz segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing investments of communication service providers to offer a mid-band spectrum. Also, the spectrum segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global 5G infrastructure market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to supportive government initiatives, the presence of prominent players offering 5G infrastructure in the region, and the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and M2M communication. Additionally, the infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in China, South Korea and Japan, and the increasing investments in 5G network technology and smart cities initiatives in developed and developing countries offer significant opportunities for the 5G infrastructure market's growth. This regional market is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the 5G infrastructure market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), T‑Mobile US, Inc. (U.S.), Ciena Corporation (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Limited (U.K.), NEC Corporation (Japan), American Tower Corporation (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), and Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (China).

Scope of the Report:

5G Infrastructure Market, by Component

Hardware Base Station Macro Cell Small Cell Pico Cell Femto Cell Metro Cell Radio Access Network Baseband Unit Distributed Unit Centralized Unit Transport Network Front haul Backhaul Midhaul Core Network Gateway Other Core Networks Antennas Other Hardware

Software Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Cloud RAN

Services Managed Services Professional Services Network Services



5G Infrastructure Market, by Network Architecture

5G NR Standalone (SA)

5G NR Non-standalone (NSA)

5G Infrastructure Market, by Spectrum

600 MHz to 2 GHz (Low-band)

2 GHz to 6 GHz (Mid-band)

Above 6 GHz (High-band)

5G Infrastructure Market, by Geography

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



