Organic Juices Market to Touch USD 60.2 Billion by 2030 at 4.80% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Organic Juices Market Information By Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 60.2 Billion by 2030 at a 4.80% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Acai berry fruit, which is grown organically and is thought to have great nutritional quality, is the source of organic juice. Children, seniors, and professionals can all benefit from drinking organic juice. Organic juice is a tasty source of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, typically made from acai berries. Acai berries are developed and gathered from their frequent and localized natural surroundings and added to organic acai juice in an environmentally friendly way. The juice produced using organic agricultural practices is made from organically cultivated fruits and vegetables. This implies, obliquely, that there shouldn't be any association with artificial substances, unnatural interventions, herbicides, or pesticides. Food that has been grown organically is food that has not been treated with pesticides, chemicals, or insecticides and is taken directly from the plant. This shows that while certain food items are completely organic, some are not.

Organic beverages are preserved using high-pressure processing techniques, sterilizing procedures, and no thermal preservation. The vitamins, enzymes, and enzymes present in organic beverages are preserved with the help of this technique. It also helps to increase shelf life. Although organic beverages like juice can also be offered hot and cold, coffee is frequently served hot. Due to some characteristics of its acai berry source, organic juice has health benefits. For example, it fights harmful organic entities, aids in weight loss, aids in absorption, lowers lung irritation, enhances brain activity, promotes vitality, and much more. Due to increased consumer interest in organic products, particularly among customers in the middle and upper socioeconomic position who are prepared to pay higher prices for these goods due to the wellness benefits afforded by organic products, the demand for organic juices is also anticipated rise.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 60.2 Billion CAGR 4.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in demand for the juice among middle-class people The positive spirit given by the juice-like freshness

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prolific companies in the organic juices market are:

24 MANTRA ORGANIC,

R.W. Knudsen Family,

Organic Valley,

Suja Life LLC,

Danone,

Coca-Cola,

Santa Cruz Organic,

Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD,

1915 Organic,

Lakewood Juice Company,

Hain Celestial Group,

James White Drinks,

Evolution Fresh,

Purity Organic,

Uncle Matt's

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Organic vegetables and fruits are produced naturally without pesticides, chemicals, or insecticides, and manufacturers are only permitted to utilize substances certified for use in agricultural techniques. The consumption of organic beverages has expanded on the global market as consumer perceptions of the nutrients and health benefits of sustainably grown beverages, comprising juices, tea, coffee, and multifunctional and flavored drinks, have changed. The majority of the organic food and beverages market comprises the North American and Western European regions, where demand for organic juices is also rising faster. Due to this characteristic, it enjoys a competitive edge in the international market. Increasing customer demand for organic drinks would boost the market because millennials are more likely to purchase organic goods.

As consumer awareness of the nutritional advantages of natural goods continues to develop, the market for organic drinks will expand more quickly than anticipated throughout the projected period. The likelihood that a client will purchase a beverage increases as their priority for drinking it rises. The surge in demand for components with clean, natural labels supports the market for organic juice. Abiotic factors like climate, a shortage of land, and a decline in feedstock supply are among the primary factors predicted to limit market growth throughout the projection period. The organized retail format currently dominates the global retail industry for sales of organic juices. Hypermarket/supermarket stores are among the contemporary retail types that are anticipated to experience significant growth. Retail chains are progressively supplying organic products such as organic juices, dairy products, organic cereals, and organic meat due to the rising popularity of organic food products.

Market Restraints:

When organic juices are produced using the HPP process, their cost price increases, which poses a significant commercial challenge. Another crucially difficult component is persuading customers by raising their understanding of market health problems. The availability of unskilled workers also inhibits market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has slightly damaged the worldwide market for organic juice. The market has been damaged by the commerce and lockdown limitations. In contrast hand, there was a greater understanding of health, the value of preserving immunity and leading a healthy lifestyle. Since organic juices are a valuable source of vitamins B, A, and C, as well as minerals like calcium and iron, this had a favorable effect and accelerated market expansion throughout the pandemic.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market includes store-based and non-store based. By packaging type, the market includes bottles, cartons, and others. By type, the market includes fruits, vegetables, and blends.

Regional Insights

The majority of the organic food and beverages market comprises the North American and Western European regions, where demand for organic juices is also rising faster. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is seeing a greater demand for organic juices due to consumer awareness of a healthy lifestyle, urbanization, and rising income levels. Europe is the second-largest market volume after North America, with nations like Germany, France, and Scotland acting as market leaders. Juice is in high demand in this area since it is preferred by most residents there over traditional juice. The primary market wherein premiumization is a market trend for organic juice is North America, followed by Europe.

Due to consumer awareness of lifestyle, increased economic value, and increased population in metropolitan regions, the Asia-Pacific region trails behind North America and western Europe. These nations have a very high requirement for organic beverages compared to other nations in the region. The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, France, and other growing economies are currently driving the growth in demand for organic juices. Growing consumer knowledge of the health benefits of organic juices, as well as their natural flavors, authentic fruit and vegetable flavors, and better nutritional value, are some of the major drivers driving up demand for them in the worldwide beverage market.

